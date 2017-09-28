GameStop Make-A-Wish Campaign Enters Final Stretch, Here's How To Donate

GameStop has been a supporter of the Make-A-Wish charity for a long time now, and this continues this year with the retailer's fourth annual donation campaign. It began on August 30 and runs through October 31, so it's coming up on around one month to go.

Here's how it works: visit any GameStop, ThinkGeek, or EB Games store in the US or Canada and you'll have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, or $10 to the campaign; you can also "round up" your bill at checkout and donate that amount to Make-A-Wish. Additionally, donations can be made through GameStop's website. 100 percent of proceeds go to Make-A-Wish.

GameStop subsidiaries Spring Mobile and Simply Mac will run their own Make-A-Wish donation campaigns November 1 through December 31.

"It has been our company's distinct pleasure to help grant shopping spree wishes in our stores nearly every day," GameStop CFO Rob Lloyd said in a statement. "Together with our guests, we are committed to raising even more donations for Make-A-Wish so that they can continue to provide a lifetime of happy memories for kids fighting big illnesses."

Lloyd is also a board member of Make-A-Wish's North Texas branch.

GameStop shoppers who donate to the Make-A-Wish campaign will receive 3X PowerUp Rewards points, while EB Games Edge Rewards subscribers can earn 100 extra Edge Rewards points for the same time.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that grants "wishes" to children with life-threatening medical issues. GameStop has donated millions of dollars over the years to the group. World of Warcraft and Diablo developer Blizzard is also a regular supporter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.