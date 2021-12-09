Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021 Apex Raider Collection Event
Login / Sign Up

GameStop Loses $100 Million In Past 3 Months

GameStop's revenue, however, climbed to $1.297 billion and the company has more than $1.4 billion in cash in its reserves.

By on

Comments

GameStop has released its latest earnings report, and it was a mixed bag. Total revenue was $1.297 billion, which is up from $1.005 billion during the same period last year. However, GameStop posted an overall net loss of $105.4 million, which compares to a loss of $18.8 million last year.

On an earnings call, management said, "As indicated in the past, long-term revenue growth is the primary metric by which we believe stockholders should access our execution."

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl | Post-Game Guide
  2. COD Warzone On Mobile - Coming in 2022? | GameSpot News
  3. Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go
  4. God of War PC Features Trailer
  5. Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract - Story Expansion Trailer
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Pacific Season One Battle Pass Trailer
  7. PUBG: NEW STATE - Patch Notes (ver. 0.9.2)
  8. Genshin Impact Character Teaser Arataki Itto
  9. BlazBlue Series Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailer
  10. Halo Infinite Master Piece Trailer
  11. Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale On The Way? | GameSpot News
  12. Battlefield 2042 You Can Pet the Ranger Easter Egg

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Review

GameStop ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.413 billion, which is up significantly from the end of the same quarter last year. GameStop added that inventory was $1.141 billion, compared to $861 million last year, which is up due to GameStop's "front-loading investments" to its inventory to meet demand and alleviate the impact of supply chain problems.

Also of note, GameStop said it opened new offices in Seattle and Boston, two major technology hubs in North America, and that this should help encourage talent to join the company.

GameStop made most of its money in the latest quarter from hardware and accessories, which brought in $669.9 million, or 51.7% of total revenue. Software sales made up $434.5 million, while collectibles brought in $192.2 million. Only software sales slid year-over-year for GameStop.

How GameStop made its money in the latest quarter
How GameStop made its money in the latest quarter

For more, check out GameStop's full earnings release.

GameStop was trading at below $5 per share at the start of the year before a short-squeeze driven in part by Reddit investors helped push the stock price above $300, making some people incredibly rich. The stock price has since come back down to around $170 per share, which is still a massive improvement over where it was. Billionaire Ryan Cohen, who founded the pet food company Chewy, is now the chairman of GameStop.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)