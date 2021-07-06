GameStop Just Opened A Discord Server

GameStop opened a Discord server, and to no one's surprise: It is currently utter chaos. The server and its bot--and poor moderators--are likely overwhelmed by the influx of new users.

As of writing this, the only channels presently available are the LFG ones, separated by game titles. So far, the accessible LFG channels include Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League, and World of Warcraft.

Want to connect with a community of people who are just as obsessed with games as you are? Join our new Discord server! https://t.co/TkbaCsiHQM pic.twitter.com/iqYItbaFqu — GameStop (@GameStop) July 6, 2021

In the future, once the server is no longer getting bombarded by new users, there will also be three other channel sections available. The GameStop section will include announcements, role-selection, media, and streams channels. The second one, Community, will have a general video game discussion channel, as well as a tabletop games, off-topic, and feedback channels.

GameStop will also set up an Esports section with a general esports chat channel. When the role section function is up and running, users can select which esports they follow and get access to those specific channels.

Needless to say, nobody is currently using the game channels for what they're meant to be. There's a lots of memes and of course, discussions of stocks in every channel.

GameStop unintentionally became a meme and possibly, a counter-culture symbol for some people in early 2021. Individuals part of WallStreetBets heavily bought the videogame retailer's stocks, driving GameStop's stock value to soaring heights. WallStreetBets members viewed it as a win against professional traders, the "fat cats of Wall Street." For a full rundown of the situation, you can read our explainer on the GameStop stock situation.