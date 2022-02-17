GameStop Has Some Excellent Game Deals Right Now For Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X

GameStop is discounting a wide variety of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation games. The best savings are on preowned titles, with Breath of the Wild available for $27 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales down to just $28. It's likely that these deals will be available until GameStop's promotions refresh on Sunday, but some of the best deals may sell out before then. We've pulled together the standout game deals for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox below.

Switch game deals

Aside from Breath of the Wild, you'll also find Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Skyward Sword listed with steep price cuts. A preowned version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently $45, and with the gigantic Booster Course Pass on the way, now is a great time to dive into the popular kart racer.

Xbox game deals

Although it just launched at the tail end of 2021, a preowned version of Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available for $40. Guardians of the Galaxy is even cheaper, carrying a price tag of $28, down from $39. And while Battlefield 2042 has seen its fair share of issues, DICE and EA seem committed to getting it back on the right track--so it might be worth picking up now that it's listed for just $28.

PlayStation game deals

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are a few of the best PS4 and PS5 discounts. You'll also find Deathloop--which won our 2021 Game of the Year award--listed for the low price of $33. If you happened to miss out on Persona 5 Royal when it launched in 2019, you can now pick up a preowned copy of the popular JRPG for $28.