GameStop Has A Ton Of Great Game Deals

Hundreds of games are on sale at GameStop right now, including big names such as Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, and more. Discounts are available across PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, making now a great time to pick up that blockbuster you’ve been holding out on.

Guardians of the Galaxy surprised a lot of players when it launched last year. Not only did it arrive shortly after its unceremonious reveal, but it featured one of the best narratives of 2021. The stylish game follows Star-Lord and his gang of misfits, but it tells a surprisingly personal (and emotional) story. There’s also a bunch of great combat segments--and now available for just $25, it’s hard to pass up.

Both Demon’s Souls and Elden Ring are included in the savings, with the former down to $40 and the latter down to $50. Both offer rage-inducingly difficult combat, but at least you’ll be treated to stunning graphics on new-gen consoles as you get pummeled repeatedly by the same boss. Elden Ring might get most of the attention nowadays, but the Demon’s Souls remaster is a game all PS5 owners should have in their collection.

Forza Horizon 5, The Last of Us Part 2, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and more round out some of the biggest sales. Most of the games on sale are being offered as physical copies. Free shipping is offered with purchases over $49, although you can choose to pick up the order at your local store. When shipped, products will arrive between two and five days.

If you don’t want to wade through the hundreds of discounts, we’ve put together a list of our favorites below.

Best deals at GameStop