GameStop Gets More Nintendo Switch Stock

Retailer GameStop announced today that some of its US stores are getting "limited quantities" of Nintendo Switch units over the July 17-21 period. Only "select" stores will receive the new units, and, as always, it's a good idea to call your local store to find out about stock at the store closest to you.

The new stock of Switch consoles are for individual systems ($300) as well as bundles, including those that come with copies of Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and other bonuses for $460 and up.

In other news, GameStop announced that some Switch accessories are 20 percent off July 16-29, including these items:

Elite Player Backpack, now $39.99

Racing Wheel 2-Pack, now $11.99

Joy-Con Charging Station, now $19.99

Afterglow LVL-1 Communicator, now $15.99

Starter Kits, now $29.99

"Our customers ask daily for the Nintendo Switch systems as they continue to be one of the most popular console launches of the year," GameStop senior merchandising director Bob Puzon said in a statement. "This is a great opportunity to be a holiday hero as you can snag the Nintendo Switch before the holidays to ensure your loved ones get the gamer console they want."

The next big Switch game is Splatoon 2, which comes out on July 21. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.