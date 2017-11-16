GameStop Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals Leak: All The Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, 3DS Games On Sale

With Black Friday 2017 a week away, GameStop has still yet to join the ranks of retailers releasing their ads early. Fortunately, the ad has now leaked online, giving us an early look at the many games, consoles, and accessories that will be on sale. And although GameStop sales often are not especially great, this year's Black Friday offerings are, in many cases, the best that have been announced so far.

According to a leaked ad posted on BFAds, in terms of consoles, GameStop is the lone retailer we've seen with a PS4 Pro 1 TB deal--you'll be able to pick up the 4K-capable console for $350. Similar to other stores, it will have the standard PS4 1 TB on sale for $200, but it's also throwing in a $50 gift card. On the Xbox One side, you can get the 500 GB Xbox One S for $190, just like at many other stores. GameStop will also take $50 off all Xbox One S 1 TB systems; for instance, that brings the Middle-earth: Shadow of War bundle down to $300. Nintendo Switch is shown in the flyer and will presumably be in stock on Black Friday, but it'll available for the standard $300 price. GameStop will be among the retailers to sell the special green Zelda-themed 2DS bundle. Provided you're okay with a mail-in rebate, you'll be able to effectively get a used Xbox 360 for free.

A variety of accessories are also set to be discounted, including the PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle for $300; a standalone PSVR headset will go for $200. PS4 DualShock 4 controllers will sell for $38, and the PS4 Gold wireless headset will be $65. The GameStop-exclusive red Xbox One controller will be among those on sale for that system; it'll cost $55. Three- and six-month Xbox Live Gold memberships will be $10 off. Several Razer PC accessories, including the BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard ($130) and DeathAdder Elite mouse ($50) will be discounted alongside various Switch accessories.

In terms of games, many new releases will be discounted on PS4 and Xbox One. In some cases, not only is GameStop's price better than what you'll find elsewhere, but you get an extra freebie. For example, Destiny 2 will be $27, and you get a free Cayde-6 figure, while Madden NFL 18 is also $27 and comes with a free Madden Ultimate starter pack. Nier: Automata, Middle-earth Shadow of War, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus all drop to $25, while Persona 5, Grand Theft Auto V, and Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition all drop to $30. Call of Duty: WWII will be $50, while South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Need for Speed Payback will be $40. A variety of used games will also be on sale, though we've stuck to new games in our full list.

Below, you'll find our comprehensive list everything GameStop will have on sale; we'll update this post as necessary with any changes when GameStop officially releases its ad, or if anything changes with the delayed PowerPass program.

GameStop Black Friday 2017 Deals

PS4

Games

Agents of Mayhem -- $20

Ark: Survival Evolved -- $35

Assassin's Creed Origins w/ season pass -- $70

BioShock: The Collection -- $20

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection -- $15

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare w/ Modern Warfare Remastered -- $35

Call of Duty: WWII -- $50

Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $30

Cities: Skylines -- $20

Constructor -- $20

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy w/ sock bundle -- $35

Dead Alliance -- $20

Deformers -- $8

Destiny 2 w/ free Cayde-6 figure -- $27

Dirt 4 -- $25

Dishonored 2 -- $20

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $15

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

Dragon Quest Heroes II -- $25

Dying Light: The Following -- $20

EA Sports UFC 2 -- $10

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind -- $25

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $20

Everybody's Golf -- $20

The Evil Within 2 -- $25

F1 2017 -- $30

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $30

FIFA 18 -- $27

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $30

Final Fantasy XIV: Online Starter Pack -- $25

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood -- $20

Final Fantasy XV -- $20

For Honor -- $20

Friday the 13th: The Game -- $25

The Golf Club 2 -- $20

Grand Theft Auto V -- $30

Guitar Hero Live Ultimate Party 2 Pack -- $40

Has-Been Heroes -- $10

Horizon: Zero Dawn -- $20

Hunting Simulator -- $20

Injustice 2 -- $14

The Invisible Hours -- $20

Just Dance 2018 -- $40

Killing Floor 2 -- $20

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix -- $20

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue -- $20

Knack II -- $20

The Last of Us Remastered -- $10

Lego City Undercover -- $20

Lego Dimensions -- $30

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $30

Lego Worlds -- $20

Madden NFL 18 w/ free MUT Starter Pack-- $27

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- The Telltale Games Series -- $15

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite -- $40

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $25

MotoGP 17 -- $20

MXGP 3 -- $20

MX vs ATV Supercross: Encore - 2017 Official Track Edition -- $15

NBA 2K18 -- $27

Need for Speed Payback -- $40

NHL 18 -- $40

Nier: Automata -- $25

Outcast: Second Contact -- $20

Outlast Trinity -- $20

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition -- $30

Persona 5 -- $30

PES 2018 -- $30

Prey -- $20

Project Cars 2 -- $30

Rainbow Six Siege -- $20

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition -- $20

Rocket League -- $15

The Sims 4 -- $30

Sniper Elite 4 -- $20

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 -- $20

Sonic Forces -- $30

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $40

Tekken 7 -- $25

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- $20

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- $20

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series - A New Frontier -- $15

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition -- $25

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (The New Order / The Old Blood) -- $15

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $25

World of Final Fantasy -- $20

WRC 7: FIA World Rally Championship -- $30

WWE 2K18 -- $40

Yakuza 0 -- $30

Hardware And Accessories

PS4 Pro 1 TB -- $350

PS4 Slim 1 TB w/ $50 gift card -- $200

PSVR Gran Turismo Sport bundle -- $300

PSVR (no camera) -- $200

PS4 DualShock 4 controller -- $38

PS4 Gold wireless headset -- $65

PS4 Recon 60p wired headset (refurbished) -- $30

HyperX Cloud Core Pro wired headset -- $50

PS4 T150 Pro limited edition wheel -- $220

PS4/PS3 T80 racing wheel -- $90

PS4 DualShock 4 charging station -- $15

Xbox One

Games

Agents of Mayhem -- $20

Ark: Survival Evolved -- $35

Assassin's Creed Origins w/ season pass -- $70

BioShock: The Collection -- $20

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection -- $15

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare w/ Modern Warfare Remastered -- $35

Call of Duty: WWII -- $50

Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $30

Cities: Skylines -- $20

Constructor -- $20

Cuphead w/ free soundtrack sampler vinyl 45 -- $20

Dead Alliance -- $20

Destiny 2 w/ free Cayde-6 figure -- $27

Dirt 4 -- $25

Dishonored 2 -- $20

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $15

Disneyland Adventures -- $20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

Dying Light: The Following -- $20

EA Sports UFC 2 -- $10

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind -- $25

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $20

The Evil Within 2 -- $25

F1 2017 -- $30

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $30

FIFA 18 -- $27

Final Fantasy XV -- $20

For Honor -- $20

Forza Horizon 3 -- $30

Forza Motorsport 7 -- $40

Friday the 13th: The Game -- $25

The Golf Club 2 -- $20

Grand Theft Auto V -- $30

Guitar Hero Live Ultimate Party 2 Pack -- $40

Halo Wars 2 -- $20

Has-Been Heroes -- $10

Hunting Simulator -- $20

Injustice 2 -- $14

Just Dance 2018 -- $40

Killing Floor 2 -- $20

Lego City Undercover -- $20

Lego Dimensions -- $30

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $30

Lego Worlds -- $20

Madden NFL 18 w/ free MUT Starter Pack-- $27

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- The Telltale Games Series -- $15

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite -- $40

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $25

MotoGP 17 -- $20

MXGP 3 -- $20

MX vs ATV Supercross: Encore - 2017 Official Track Edition -- $15

NBA 2K18 -- $27

Need for Speed Payback -- $40

NHL 18 -- $40

Outcast: Second Contact -- $20

Outlast Trinity -- $20

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition -- $30

PES 2018 -- $30

Prey -- $20

Project Cars 2 -- $30

Rainbow Six Siege -- $20

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $20

Rocket League -- $15

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure -- $20

The Sims 4 -- $30

Sniper Elite 4 -- $20

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 -- $20

Sonic Forces -- $30

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $40

Super Lucky's Tale -- $20

Tekken 7 -- $25

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series - A New Frontier -- $15

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition -- $25

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (The New Order / The Old Blood) -- $15

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $25

WRC 7: FIA World Rally Championship -- $30

WWE 2K18 -- $40

Zoo Tycoon -- $20

Hardware And Accessories

Xbox One S 500 GB -- $190

Xbox One S 1 TB w/ Shadow of War bundle -- $300

All Xbox One S 1 TB systems -- $50 off

Xbox One red controller -- $55

Recon Tech Xbox One controller -- $55

Xbox One Fusion 2.0 wired controller -- $25

Xbox Live Gold three- and six-month memberships -- $10 off

Xbox One Stereo wired headset -- $45

Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger wired headset -- $35

Afterglow Lvl2 wired headset -- $20

Turtle Beach PX24 wired headset -- $50

TMX Xbox One Pro racing wheel -- $220

Ferrari 458 Spider racing wheel -- $90

PowerA Xbox One wireless controller dual charging dock -- $20

KontrolFreek Atomic Performance Thumbsticks -- $10

Used Xbox 360 -- $0 after $60 mail-in rebate

PC

Games

Assassin's Creed Origins w/ Yeti microphone -- $100

Has-Been Heroes -- $10

Final Fantasy XIV: Online Starter Pack -- $25

Hardware And Accessories

HTC Vive w/ free $50 GameStop gift card, Deluxe Audio Strap, Fallout 4 VR -- $600

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard -- $80

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard -- $130

Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse -- $50

Razer ManO'War 7.1 wired headset -- $80

Razer Firefly mousepad -- $40

Nintendo Switch / Wii U

Games

Batman: The Telltale Series -- $20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $25

Just Dance 2018 -- $40

Lego Dimensions (Wii U) -- $30

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $30

Lego Worlds -- 430

Rayman Legends -- $20

Sonic Forces -- $30

Super Bomberman R -- $30

Three for $60 or $30 each: Mario Kart 8 (Wii U) Splatoon (Wii U) Super Mario Maker (Wii U) Super Smash Bros. for Wii U



Hardware And Accessories

Nintendo Switch racing wheel two-pack -- $6

Nintendo Switch game case and protection kit -- $6

Nintendo Switch USB-C car charger -- $6

Nintendo Switch Premium Upgrade Kit (kickstand, charge base, charge link, charge block, screen armor) -- $50

Nintendo Switch Complete Mario Charger (for Joy-Con/Pro Controller) -- $25

Nintendo Switch Complete Zelda Breath of the Wild Charger -- $25

Nintendo Wii U 32 GB -- $180

3DS

Games

Three for $40 or $20 each: Pokemon X Pokemon Y Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Pokemon Omega Ruby



Hardware And Accessories