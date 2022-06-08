GameStop B2G1 Free Sale Includes Switch Exclusives And More Popular Games

GameStop is running a buy two, get one free sale right now, with hundreds of hit games included in the savings. The deal is valid across all consoles, with titles such as Disco Elysium, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Judgment, and more eligible for the promotion.

As is usually the case with B2G1 deals, the lowest-priced game in your bundle of three will be given a 100% discount. The games featured in the sale are primarily brand new, and many of the games are discounted already. Essentially, you're saving on top of existing savings.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut best-reviewed RPGs in recent memory, as it pulled in high marks from both critics and fans thanks to its innovative gameplay and dark, atmospheric world. If you’re looking to scratch that RPG itch, consider bundling it with Tales of Arise and Bravely Default 2

Or, if you need an FPS to keep you busy through the summer months, you’ll find Black Ops Cold War, Back 4 Blood, and Resident Evil Village up for grabs.

Nintendo fans have a difficult decision ahead of them, as tons of high-profile Switch games are part of the B2G1 catalog. This includes Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Let's Go Pikachu.

The full B2G1 catalog can be found over at GameStop, although we’ve handpicked some of our favorite games below.

Best deals at GameStop