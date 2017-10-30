GameStop Announces Rental Program That Sounds Pretty Great

As digital games continue to grow in popularity, retailer GameStop is adding a new subscription service offering to encourage people to choose physical games and get head into brick-and-mortar stores. The retailer has announced game rental program that sounds like a pretty solid deal.

GameStop PowerPass, as it's being called, is a program launching this holiday that lets you play as many pre-owned games as you want for six months. For $60, you can pick up any pre-owned game and return to the store to swap it out for a new one as much as you want for a period of six months. At the end, you can choose any game to keep.

PowerPass can be bought as a gift, though be aware that the recipient will need to have a PowerUp Rewards account, though this free. Sign-ups begin on November 19.

GameStop has a massive catalog of second-hand games, so odds are you'll be able to find what you're after. It remains to be seen if there are any restrictions, but we'll report back with more details as they come to light.

