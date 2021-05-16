GameStop Anime Game Sale Has Deals On Persona, Dragon Ball, And More

Like anime games from franchises like Dragon Ball or anime-style game series like Persona? Of course you do. With GameStop's new anime games sale, you can buy a whole bunch of them for up to half off, and many of them feature both pre-owned and new game options.

During GameStop's We Love Anime sale, several different big-name anime games are on sale, and a few of them are even new releases. Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch, for instance, is only $40, with the same price available on PS4 and a pre-owned copy knocking a few more dollars off. Personal 5 Royal, which is an upgraded and expanded version of the original version, is $35, as well.

Dragon Ball and Shonen Jump franchises in general are heavily featured in the sale, with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on sale for just $20. The brawling mashup game Jump Force is just $15, giving you a chance to see some of your favorite characters duke it out, regardless of whether it makes any canonical sense.

Other anime-style games on sale at GameStop include 13 Sentinels: Aeigis Rim. A long-awaited game from Vanillaware, it mixes visual novel-esque adventure elements with strategic combat, and it's $30 off at the moment. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is based on the popular series and is one in a very long line of its games, and it is $20 instead of $30.

There are a few other games mentioned in the promotion, including Code Vein, though it appears to be eligible for a promotion on bundled game discounts rather than a discount on its own. However, it's an excellent Souls-style action-RPG with a vampiric twist.

Below is a list of our favorite deals from the sale. All prices are for the new versions, with pre-owned being a few bucks cheaper.

GameStop We Love Anime sale best deals