GameSpot's Play For All 2021 Charity Event Is Raising Money For AbleGamers

The summer is always a chance for fans of video games to get excited. In years gone we'd come together to enjoy E3, whether by attending in person or by watching from the comfort of our homes. For various reasons, that was impossible last year and, as a result, gaming events had to change.

For some, this has meant going all-digital--as will be the case for E3 in 2021, and which GameSpot is a media partner for--while others have changed the way they approach coverage of events entirely. That was the case for GameSpot in 2020, when we held Play For All, a multi-week event that encompassed covering the latest game reveals and announcements, but also involved a charity effort to raise money for causes that were important to us.

Play For All was a huge success, not only because it supported charities close to our hearts, but also because it allowed GameSpot to use the platform we have to show that the people who love games are eager to give back to the world and be a force for good. It's for that reason that we're excited to announce that Play For All will return in 2021, and proud to be raising money for AbleGamers.

For years the AbleGamers team has been striving to improve accessibility to the video games we love and raise awareness around the needs of gamers with disabilities. As noted on the organization's website, "People with disabilities are at a heightened risk of social isolation, and AbleGamers knows that video games can be the perfect gateway to community participation, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable shared experiences. That's why it’s crucial to make sure these experiences are developed with accessibility as a priority and inclusion as the goal."

GameSpot wholeheartedly agrees and is extremely excited to be joining forces with AbleGamers to lend our support in the efforts to improve inclusivity and raise money. Our campaign is already live, so you can donate now if you want. When the event kicks off properly, we'll have plenty for you to get excited about.

In addition to partnering with the biggest developers and publishers to provide high-quality coverage of the latest happenings in the world of games as part of our E3 coverage, we're going to have our own week of fundraising where we'll be hosting streams and delivering programming in service of celebrating games while also supporting AbleGamers. Naturally, we'll be bringing in guests from around the industry for fun, exciting, and often ridiculous things that you'll be able to enjoy.

We're super excited about this year's Play For All and have been working hard to put together something that you'll have a blast watching. We'll have more details about what we've got planned soon, but for now, pencil in "a good time with GameSpot" into your calendar for June. See you then.