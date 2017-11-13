GameSpot's 72-Hour Extra Life Marathon Begins Soon!

The Extra Life marathon has become a yearly tradition in the video game community in recent years, and we would be remiss if we didn't keep it going in 2017.

Beginning at 12 p.m. PT on November 17, GameSpot will begin its Extra life livestream marathon. We'll be playing everything from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, to Jackbox Party Games, to Rocket League, to P.T., to much, much more. We'll also have a dedicated Minecraft server for fans to build throughout the marathon. Lastly, there will be a slew of giveaways for fans to participate in, ranging from a Xbox One, a BioShock 10th Anniversary PS4, to an Assassin's Creed Collector's Bundle. All in the name of charity.

As usual , every cent of your donations will benefit the kids at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. This year, we're upping our goal to $15,000 USD. In order to reach that goal, we'll let viewers decide which games we play, how much hot sauce we chug, and how close we come to breaking Twitch's Terms of Service when Rob is about to vomit. When it's for the kids, anything goes.

At this point, you're probably wondering how you can help us in our cause. In order to donate to GameSpot's Extra Life fund, head over to our Extra Life page we've set up specially for this event. And if you don't have money to spare - that's okay! We still want to hang out with you during the livestream. Come join us at Twitch.tv/gamespot, on our YouTube channel, or right here on GameSpot.com.

For viewers in different time zones, we've provided the full schedule below. To further entice you, we've also provided an archive of last year's stream. We're looking forward to hanging out with you, and to raising money for an awesome cause.

Full Schedule:

12 p.m. PT, Friday Nov. 17 - 12 p.m. PT Saturday Nov. 18 - San Francisco Studio

12 p.m. PT, Nov. 18 - 12 p.m. PT Nov. 19 - Sydney,Australia Studio

12 p.m. PT, Nov. 19 - Midnight - San Francisco Studio

12 a.m. PT Nov. 20 - 12 p.m. Nov. 20 - London, U.K. Studio

2016 Highlights: