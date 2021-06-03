GameSpot Presents The Play For All Showcase

GameSpot has partnered with The MIX to create a showcase for games that are charting the path for a brighter, more inclusive video game future. We're calling this the Play For All Showcase, and it will feature more than 20 games that have been hand-selected by the GameSpot team. All of the games in the Play For All Showcase were created by diverse teams that aim to speak to important themes, create uplifting experiences, or explore subject matter that is often missing from big-budget titles. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:35 PM PT / 6:35 PM ET (time subject to change).

The hour-long showcase will feature a variety of games from numerous genres and, along with exclusive teasers, trailers, and gameplay videos, we've also got interviews with a few indie developers discussing their games, inspirations, and the state of the industry. You can expect to see the cyber samurai game Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, the free-form cooking game Soup Pot, surreal RPG She Dreams Elsewhere, and hot spring management game Onsen Master, among others.