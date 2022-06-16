GameSpot Presents The GameSpot Mobile Show, Coming In September

GameSpot is thrilled to announce the first-ever GameSpot Mobile Show. Coming this September, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices.

The showcase will feature a wide variety of games from different genres, and you can expect exclusive trailers and gameplay videos, game reveals, and new details on upcoming live-service game updates. We'll also be speaking with the developers behind many of the biggest mobile games to deliver you the inside scoop on what's to come. You can also expect our pals from Giant Bomb and other influencers to join us for this deep dive into the world of mobile gaming.

Alongside all of this, you can look forward to in-depth coverage here on GameSpot, providing a further look into all of these exciting games. With improvements to mobile phone hardware and the advent of mobile gaming controllers, there's never been a more exciting time to play games on your phone, whether it's a full-fledged version of what you'd find on consoles in Genshin Impact or a mobile-specific creation like we've seen from franchises such as PUBG, Call of Duty, or Rocket League. We hope you'll join us to see what's next in September.

Image credit: Getty Images/PonyWang