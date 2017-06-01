GameSpot Now: A New Way to Get Your Daily Gaming News

The new GameSpot app is optimized to give you the 10 stories you need to read every day.

We put up a lot of content on GameSpot every day, but you're a busy person. Maybe you just want to know what's important right now. If you always dreamed of getting a curated list of the ten biggest stories from the site delivered to your phone, then we have the app for you: GameSpot Now, available for Android and iOS.

Stay up-to-date and impress strangers with your uncanny knowledge of gaming's current events. Check out how it looks in the images below.

GameSpot Now is available to download right now in the iTunes app store or on the Google Play store. Simple, fast, and 100% free. Try out the app today on your phone or tablet device.

