GameSpot Extra Life 2021 12-Hour Livestream Will Begin December 3
Come join us over on YouTube and Twitch to help us raise money for UCSF Benioff.
GameSpot is once again raising money for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital via Extra Life, and you're all invited! If you want in on the shenanigans as we raise money for a wonderful cause near and dear to our hearts, be sure to check out GameSpot on Friday, December 3 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (7 AM AET on December 4).
You can check out the stream on GameSpot, as well as the site's YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream is scheduled to go for 12 hours, so don't worry if you can't join us exactly at 12 PM. You have until December 4, 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET to join us.
GameSpot Extra Life 2021 Livestream
The schedule for the livestream is subject to change (technology is a fickle mistress, and it's a wonder we get it to work as often as we do). But we do have an outline planned for the stream and we're going to try and stick to it as best we can. The schedule is detailed below, with times listed in PT.
GameSpot Extra Life 2021 Livestream Schedule
- 12 PM PT - 2 PM PT: Halo Infinite Multiplayer (GameSpot senior producer Lucy James, GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain, Twitch lead community producer Zachary Ryan, and anyone else we can rope in)
- 2 PM PT - 3 PM PT: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Combo Showcase (GameSpot producer Max "RinHara5aki" Blumenthal, GameSpot producer Evan Langer)
- 3 PM PT - 5 PM PT: Cutthroat Mario Party Superstars Game (GameSpot producer Dave Klein, GameSpot producer Evan Langer, GameSpot social video producer Will Crosby)
- 5 PM PT - 7 PM PT: Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris (GameSpot senior writer Phil Hornshaw, GameSpot producer David Ahmadi, GameSpot producer Jean-Luc Seipke)
- 7 PM PT - 9 PM PT: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Boss Rush (GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain)
- 9 PM PT - 12 AM PT: Jackbox Party (GameSpot producer Jean-Luc Seipke, GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain)
