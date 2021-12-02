GameSpot Extra Life 2021 12-Hour Livestream Will Begin December 3

GameSpot is once again raising money for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital via Extra Life, and you're all invited! If you want in on the shenanigans as we raise money for a wonderful cause near and dear to our hearts, be sure to check out GameSpot on Friday, December 3 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (7 AM AET on December 4).

You can check out the stream on GameSpot, as well as the site's YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream is scheduled to go for 12 hours, so don't worry if you can't join us exactly at 12 PM. You have until December 4, 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET to join us.

GameSpot Extra Life 2021 Livestream

The schedule for the livestream is subject to change (technology is a fickle mistress, and it's a wonder we get it to work as often as we do). But we do have an outline planned for the stream and we're going to try and stick to it as best we can. The schedule is detailed below, with times listed in PT.

GameSpot Extra Life 2021 Livestream Schedule