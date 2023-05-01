GameSpot Brand New Shows Sweepstakes Rules

GIVEAWAY RULES

1. OVERVIEW

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

The GameSpot New Show Giveaway ("Giveaway") is a week-long giveaway on the GameSpot YouTube channel @gamespot and is sponsored and organized by Fandom Inc. ("Fandom" or “Sponsor”), a Delaware corporation, with offices at 130 Sutter Street, 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104, United States of America.

2. ELIGIBILITY

In order to be eligible, entrants must be 18 years of age or older and be a resident of the United States. Automated or robotic entries will be disqualified. As described in more detail below participants can enter once per day by commenting on the applicable promoted video on the GameSpot Youtube channel (@gamespot) during the Giveaway Period (defined below). Entries are limited to individual consumers only; commercial enterprises and business entities are not eligible. Directors, officers, employees, contractors and agents of Fandom and their affiliates are not eligible to participate in the Giveaway. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify from the Giveaway, and any future contest or other Giveaway conducted by Sponsor, and to take such other action as may be appropriate, any Participant or winner who, in Sponsor’s reasonable suspicion, tampers with Sponsor’s web site, the entry process, intentionally submits mechanical entries, violates these rules, or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. The Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

This Giveaway is not sponsored by YouTube. Participants release YouTube from any liability related to the Giveaway and acknowledge that the Giveaway is in no way associated with or endorsed by YouTube.

3. HOW TO ENTER

Individuals (the “Participants”) can submit an entry by (i) commenting on the promoted YouTube video on @gamespot Youtube channel each day during the Giveaway Period (defined below), with a hashtag: #GameSpotGiveaway. The prompts will be posted on GameSpot social channels such as (Facebook: @GameSpot; Twitter: @GameSpot, Instagram: @GameSpot, Tiktok: @GameSpotdotcom, as well as in the description of relevant video on YouTube: @GameSpot.) Participants must leave a comment under the relevant video responding to the prompt, during the Giveaway Period. There will be 1 such promoted videos per day during the Giveaway Period, for a total of 7 Giveaways (as noted, only one entry is permitted per promoted video and there will be three winners for each promoted video).

All qualified entries will be eligible to win a Prize. You will automatically be entered into the Giveaway by following the rules described above. Only entries received within the Giveaway Period will be accepted. The Giveaway begins on May 1 , 2023, and ends on May 7, 2023 (the "Giveaway Period").

By submitting an entry for this Giveaway, you agree to abide by these rules and any decision Fandom makes regarding this Giveaway, which shall be final in all respects. Fandom reserves the right to modify the timing of each Giveaway.

Sponsor is responsible for the collection, submission, or processing of entries and the overall administration of the Giveaway. Participants should look solely to Sponsor with any questions, comments or problems related to the Giveaway. Sponsor may be reached by email at gamespotgiveaway@fandom.com.

All entries must comply with the YouTube Community Guidelines. Entries that do not comply with these guidelines will be disqualified.

4. PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

Sponsor will award prizes to up to 21 Participants over the week of May 1-7, 2023. The drawings will be held after each relevant video has been live for 24 hours on GameSpot Youtube channel. The winner(s) of Giveaway will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Participants. Odds of winning will vary depending on the number of eligible Participants.

21 winners (one prize per each winner) will receive either a video game or a console such as Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S (“Prize”). The applicable Prize will be selected by Sponsor at its sole discretion. Of the 21 prizes, Fandom expects that 3 will be a game console and the remaining 18 will be a video game. Prize value: up to $499 per console and up to $70 per game.

5. NOTIFICATION

Fandom will attempt to notify the winner by replying to their comment on YouTube inviting them to email Fandom. The winner may be required to show proof that they are the authorized account holder. A follow-up message with information on how to claim the prize will be sent to the winner after identification of the winner. The winner must respond to Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of notification. Should a winner fail to respond to Fandom within such a timeframe or be disqualified, Fandom reserves the right to select a new winner from the eligible entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or failure to receive notification for any reason, including inactive account(s), technical difficulties associated therewith, or winner's failure to adequately monitor any account.

Prizes are not transferable. No substitution of prizes for other goods and services is permitted, except that Sponsor reserves the right to provide a substitute prize of approximately equal or greater value if the advertised prize is unavailable or cannot be awarded, in whole or in part, for any reason. That determination is final and binding and cannot be appealed. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty concerning the appearance, safety or performance of any prize awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prize items. All federal, state and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the winner. Failure to comply with the Official Rules will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Individuals may request the name of the winners by submitting a self-addressed, stamped envelope before May 21, 2023 to: Fandom, Inc., 130 Sutter, 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. By participating, you agree to Fandom’s inclusion of your name, and the city or town and country of your residence on such list if you are a winner. No substitutions (including for cash) are permitted.

6. REQUIREMENTS OF ENTRIES

Entries may not contain, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

● is sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; or contains nudity;

● promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, working firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing);

● promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political or religious agenda or message;

● is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

● defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

● communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate; and/or

● violates any law.

The entry must be your original work, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If your entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by you, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, you are responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions from you in a form acceptable to Sponsor at any time. Failure to provide such proof, if requested, may render your entry null and void.

As between Sponsor and you, Sponsor retains ownership of all intellectual and industrial property rights in and to your entry.

7. DISCLAIMER AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

FANDOM IS NOT MAKING OR GIVING ANY REPRESENTATIONS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE GIVEAWAY OR ANY PRIZE OR ANY ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE GIVEAWAY. FANDOM IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, COST, OR INJURY THAT ARISES FROM, ANY OCCURRENCE, EVENT OR CONDITION OUTSIDE ITS REASONABLE CONTROL THAT MAY RESULT FROM OR AFFECT THE GIVEAWAY OR CAUSE THE GIVEAWAY TO BE DISRUPTED, SUSPENDED OR CORRUPTED. FANDOM RESERVES THE RIGHT, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION AND WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE, TO SUSPEND OR CANCEL THE GIVEAWAY OR ALTER THE RULES IF AT ANY TIME A COMPUTER VIRUS, TECHNICAL PROBLEM, OR OTHER UNFORESEEABLE EVENT ALTERS OR CORRUPTS THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE GIVEAWAY.

8. RELEASES

By participating in this Giveaway and/or by accepting Prize, you agree to release Sponsor, YouTube and each of its parents, affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective successors, employees, agents, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injuries, death, losses or damages arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Giveaway and/or acceptance or use of a Prize. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) any injuries, losses, liabilities or damages of any kind including personal injury or death caused by the Prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a Prize or from participation in the Giveaway; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible Entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (v) any inability of winner to accept or use Prize (or portion thereof) for any reason and such prize or portion thereof shall be forfeited; or (vi) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials or activities associated with the Giveaway.

If, for any reason, the Giveaway is not capable of running as planned for reasons which may include without limitation, infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which may corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Giveaway, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Giveaway in whole or in part. Sponsor and Released Parties shall not have any further liability to any Participant in connection with the Giveaway.

9. PRIVACY

By entering the Giveaway, you understand that information is being collected by Fandom. The information provided to Fandom will only be used by Fandom as provided in these rules and the privacy policy of the Sponsor posted at Fandom's Privacy Policy. By entering the Giveaway, you grant Fandom permission to correspond with you via email and to utilize your email address and any other personally identifiable information you provide for the purpose of the Giveaway administration, communication and fulfillment. Fandom will not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personally identifiable information to any third party other than as described herein.

10. GOVERNING LAW

These Rules and this Giveaway are governed by and controlled by the laws of the United States, applicable to contracts made and performed therein. This Giveaway is subject to all applicable laws. Void where prohibited.

11. INFORMATION

All questions regarding this Giveaway should be directed by email to gamespotgiveaway@fandom.com