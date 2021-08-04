Gamescom Opening Night Live: How To Watch The Big 2-Hour Showcase

The next major gaming showcase of the year is Gamescom, and the event kicks off with an Opening Night Live broadcast that is once again hosted by games media veteran and personality Geoff Keighley.

He's now laid out more of what to expect from this year's all-digital show, and we're rounding up the key details here.

How To Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live:

Opening Night Live takes place Wednesday, August 25 as part of Gamescom's virtual event this year. It will stream live everywhere beginning at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. You can find more start times for other regions below.

Start Times:

11 AM PT

2 PM ET

8 PM CET

4 AM AEST (August 26)

3 weeks from today, get a new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond...@gamescom Opening Night Live

A live two hour showcase

Streaming & Co-Streaming Everywhere

Wednesday, August 25

11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET pic.twitter.com/h8C12vtvri — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 4, 2021

What To Expect

According to Keighley's tweet, the Opening Night Live broadcast will be a two-hour live showcase that features a "new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond."

As of yet, there is no word yet on which games specifically may show up. However, we do know that Electronic Arts, Xbox, Activision, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Koch Media, and Wargaming are among the companies confirmed to attend Gamescom (but not necessarily Opening Night Live). Activision is rumored to announce Call of Duty: Vanguard this month, but whether or not it shows up at Gamescom remains to be seen. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.