Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: Start Time And How To Watch All The Announcements

Gamescom Opening Night Live will kick off the annual European gaming convention once again on August 23. The event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has teased over 30 world-premiere announcements throughout the event.

Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 start time

The Opening Night Live stream begins August 23 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The live stream, according to the above Tweet from Geoff Keighley, will showcase "30+ games" in a two-hour show. Previous ONLs have featured announcements during a half-hour pre-show as well, but a pre-show has yet to be confirmed for 2022. Opening Night Live will broadcast live in multiple countries in English, but subtitles will be available.

How to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will be available for viewing on The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Keighley has so far teased two announcements for the event: a new look at Sonic Frontiers from Sega, and the next game from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment, which is teased to be a "brand-new sci-fi IP." We will update this piece as more announcements are teased leading up to the event.

Last year's Opening Night Live event included the debut of the new Saints Row and Marvel's Midnight Suns, as well as gameplay from Call of Duty Vanguard's campaign and Death Stranding: Director's Cut.