Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021: How To Watch All The Announcements

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 will kick off the annual European gaming convention Wednesday, August 25 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The event is once again hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has teased nearly 40 world premiere announcements throughout the event and its pre-show.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Start Time

The Opening Night Live stream begins with a 30-minute pre-show at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET, followed by the main show at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The live stream, according to a tweet from Geoff Keighley, will showcase "30+ games" in "a big two hour show filled with news, first looks, gameplay, and much more." The pre-show will also feature eight reveals of its own according to another Keighley tweet. Opening Night Live will broadcast live in multiple countries in English, but according to the official Gamescom website "creators will also co-stream and provide commentary on the program in different languages".

11:00 AM PT

1:00 PM CDT

2:00 PM ET

7:00 PM BST

How To Watch The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Stream

In addition to the embedded stream above, the event will be broadcast on The Game Awards' Twitch channel.

Keighley has teased multiple announcements in the days leading up to the event, including new information for Call of Duty Vanguard, Far Cry 6, and a reboot for the Saints Row franchise. The full list of what has been teased so far is below.