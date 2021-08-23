Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream: Start Times And How To Watch Tuesday's Showcase

Gamescom kicks off this week, but before the all-digital gaming show begins with a look at several games through Geoff Keighley's annual Opening Night Live event, Xbox will have a few updates of its own to share. The Xbox show will begin on Tuesday, August 24.

How to watch

The showcase will be streamed live on Xbox's official channels in 1080p at 60fps across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. GameSpot will be providing extensive coverage of the event as well.

Start time

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

3 AM AET (August 25)

What to expect

Microsoft says that its show will run for 90 minutes, and in a previous update, indicated that it'll be focused on providing news on previously announced games coming to Xbox, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.

In terms of first-party games, more information on Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 could be revealed, although it's unlikely that any of the other Xbox games that are in varying stages of early development will be seen.

Halo Infinite has had a transparent development process so far, and even with developer 343 Industries revealing that the game won't have a co-op campaign mode or Forge when it launches, updates on a new release date and an upcoming beta could go over well with fans during Gamescom.

Details on what Bethesda could bring to the show remain vague at this time, although Microsoft did mention that Bethesda Germany will host its Mainstream stream over several days from August 26.

As for third-party games, the upcoming holiday season is drawing close and could see the likes of Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, and Call of Duty: Vanguard get fresh updates.

As an added bonus, numerous games for Xbox consoles and PC will be on sale for up to 75% off once the show has finished.

Gamescom takes place this year from August 26-27 after Opening Night Live, and other confirmed publishers include EA, Sega, and Activision so far.