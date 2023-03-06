Games Done Quick's All-Women Event Frost Fatales Raises $150,000 For Malala Fund

After a week of speedrunning, Games Done Quick's latest event Frost Fatales wrapped up on March 4 with over $150,000 raised for Malala Fund, a charity benefiting girls' education around the world.

Frost Fatales is an all-women winter speedrunning event, with sister event Flame Fatales running each summer. This year's event featured over 65 different speedruns by members of the community, with nine of those runs hosted in-studio with in-person couch commentary. Full VODs from the event are now available on GDQ's YouTube channel.

The all-women marathons are run by the Frame Fatales, a community for women interested in speedrunning, charity events, and gaming. This year's winter event had 16 Frame Fatales members working in the studio to manage the production side of the marathon.

Games Done Quick's main events usually benefit a medical charity, with previous recipients including Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, and Prevent Cancer Foundation. GDQ's events have raised more than $43.9 million in total for charity since they began in 2010.

The next Games Done Quick event is Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which is scheduled for May 28-June 4.