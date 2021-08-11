GameFly Pre-Played Games Sale Has Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $48, Pokemon Snap For $40, And More

Video game rental company GameFly is hosting a pretty awesome sale on preowned games right now. The Pre-Played Blowout sale features steep discounts on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, including a bunch of 2021 releases that are available for their lowest prices yet. All games come with cases, inserts, and any DLC codes that are packaged with new copies. Now's your chance to grab 2021 hits for excellent prices, including Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, New Pokemon Snap, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Orders come with free shipping regardless of how much you spend, and you don't need a membership to take advantage of these offers.

There are several notable deals for PS5 owners, including on two of the best exclusives released this year. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is on sale for $48. We've yet to see a discount for Rift Apart, so saving $22 is quite the deal. Meanwhile, Returnal is down to $40, the best price we've seen for the stellar roguelike shooter from Housemarque.

Nintendo Switch owners can grab some notable exclusives for ultra-low prices. New Pokemon Snap and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are both available for only $30. Capcom's wonderful action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise is also down to $40.

Meanwhile, some great multiplatform games for Xbox and PlayStation are also featured in the sale. Resident Evil Village is $33, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is $35, and MLB The Show 21 is $30 for Xbox and $40 for PlayStation. Nier Replicant, the recently released remaster of the cult classic action-RPG, is $30 for PS4 and $35 for Xbox.

We've rounded up the best deals in GameFly's Pre-Played Blowout sale below. It's certainly possible some of the best deals will sell out, so you may want to make your picks soon.

Best preowned game deals at GameFly

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

Xbox