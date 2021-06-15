Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda Up For Preorder Now

To celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, Nintendo made yet another exciting announcement for Zelda fans during its E3 2021 Direct: a brand-new Game & Watch product that bundles three classic Zelda games is releasing November 12. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available to preorder now after its reveal earlier today, and if you're hoping to get your hands on this neat collectible, we suggest securing your order sooner than later. It may sell out fast.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (the original, of course). In addition, it'll ship with a new version of Vermin that stars Link. The Zelda-themed Game & Watch will function as a digital clock and timer as well.

This is the second Game & Watch-inspired product released by Nintendo, the first of which released around Mario's 35th anniversary last year. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. bundled the original Super Mario Bros. and The Lost Levels as well as Game & Watch title Ball. It was meant to be a limited-time release through March 31, but you can still buy it at multiple retailers.

It's an exciting time for Zelda fans, as Nintendo also showed off new footage of the Breath of the Wild sequel and confirmed a 2022 release window during E3. Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is releasing on Switch on July 16--and you can preorder it now. Catch up on more of the biggest Nintendo E3 2021 announcements, including Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, and the new Smash DLC character, Kazuya from Tekken.