Game Release Dates In September 2017

September kicks off this year's lineup of major fall releases. There's a great selection of high-profile games, like Destiny 2, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. It's only the beginning of what's to come in the next few months leading up to the end of the year. Below, you can see the biggest September releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Destiny 2 -- September 6 (PS4, Xbox One)

The sequel to Bungie's online multiplayer shooter, Destiny 2 sees the Guardians in a rough spot. The Tower has fallen and is under siege from an invasion force, and it's up to you explore far-flung areas of the solar system to fight back. In addition, it includes a number of updates and new features that improve upon the original.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- September 15 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone Dishonored 2 expansion that puts you in the shoes of Meagan Foster, an ally of Emily Kaldwin and Corvo Attano.

Metroid: Samus Returns -- September 15 (3DS)

Metroid: Samus Returns is a re-imagining of Metroid 2: Return of Samus, which came out for Game Boy back in 1991. The game is being worked on by long-time series director Yoshio Sakamoto alongside developer MercurySteam, a studio primarily known for its work on the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite -- September 19 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite opts out of the over-the-top 3-on-3 fighting from its predecessor and goes back to its roots with 2-on-2 fights. On top of a story mode, it also introduces Infinity Stones, a new mechanic that provides you with unique abilities in battle.

September Release Schedule