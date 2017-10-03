Game Release Dates In October 2017

Fall 2017 will see a rush of big releases, and many of those are coming during October. With Bethesda releasing The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II in the span of two weeks, Destiny 2 making its much anticipated debut on PC, Nintendo launching Super Mario Odyssey, and Ubisoft launching its next big release for the Assassin's Creed series--October is going to be a heavy month for gaming. Here's a quick run-through of what you can expect in the month of October, along with its most notable releases.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

The Evil Within 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 13

As the sequel to 2014's mind-bending and gory action-horror game, The Evil Within 2 aims to up the ante in the realm of nightmares, while also expanding its scope in numerous ways. Coming from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, the sequel takes a more adventurous approach to its levels, with the lead character Sebastian traversing through derelict towns and facilities filled with creatures that will push his mental state to its limits.

Destiny 2 (PC) -- October 24

After many years of fans clamoring for a PC release of the popular shared world shooter, Bungie is set to release the game on a brand new platform. Running on Blizzard's Battle.net, Destiny 2 take advantage of a number of sophisticated online systems, along with a sizable upgrade from its console brother--now running at well over 60 FPS and at 4K resolution. Many players who have sunk hundreds of hours in the console version are ready to jump ship for the PC--and considering how it plays, it's not too hard to see why.

Assassin's Creed Origins (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 27

After a yearlong hiatus for the Assassin's Creed series, Ubisoft is ready to unveil its next big entry for the franchise--which plans to rethink the formula for its new setting. Taking place in Ancient Egypt, you'll take on the role of Bayek, an Assassin who will go on to form the early foundations of the Assassin brotherhood. In a more expansive and reactive world, Origins is seeking to bring the series out of its comfort zone, and into a broader space that will push players to learn the mysteries of Egypt, while getting in a few sneaky kills along the way.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 27

Bringing its alternate-history mythos to the USA, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus features Nazis palling around with the KKK in Middle America--which may feel a bit too real in our present times. Series lead B.J. Blazkowicz will reform North America's resistance and take the fight to the Nazi regime, all while dual wielding rapid-fire shotguns and riding on top of fire-breathing robot dogs. Catharsis is the name of the game in Wolfenstein II, and along with a Switch release coming soon, there will be plenty of opportunities to unleash against the Nazi horde.

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) -- October 27

With the breakout success of the Switch, the developers at Nintendo are prepping the release of the crown jewel of their company with Super Mario Odyssey. As Mario embarks on a globe-trotting ride around various kingdoms, cities, and worlds seemingly made of candy, the nimble plumber will use his new hat-possession ability to take control of the many characters and objects scattered around these unique locations. There's much to see in Super Mario Odyssey, and with a focus on offering a large swath of spaces to explore, it's looking as if it'll be a really fun ride.

