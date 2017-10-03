Game Release Dates In October 2017

Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in October.

Fall 2017 will see a rush of big releases, and many of those are coming during October. With Bethesda releasing The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II in the span of two weeks, Destiny 2 making its much anticipated debut on PC, Nintendo launching Super Mario Odyssey, and Ubisoft launching its next big release for the Assassin's Creed series--October is going to be a heavy month for gaming. Here's a quick run-through of what you can expect in the month of October, along with its most notable releases.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

The Evil Within 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 13

As the sequel to 2014's mind-bending and gory action-horror game, The Evil Within 2 aims to up the ante in the realm of nightmares, while also expanding its scope in numerous ways. Coming from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, the sequel takes a more adventurous approach to its levels, with the lead character Sebastian traversing through derelict towns and facilities filled with creatures that will push his mental state to its limits.

Destiny 2 (PC) -- October 24

After many years of fans clamoring for a PC release of the popular shared world shooter, Bungie is set to release the game on a brand new platform. Running on Blizzard's Battle.net, Destiny 2 take advantage of a number of sophisticated online systems, along with a sizable upgrade from its console brother--now running at well over 60 FPS and at 4K resolution. Many players who have sunk hundreds of hours in the console version are ready to jump ship for the PC--and considering how it plays, it's not too hard to see why.

Assassin's Creed Origins (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 27

After a yearlong hiatus for the Assassin's Creed series, Ubisoft is ready to unveil its next big entry for the franchise--which plans to rethink the formula for its new setting. Taking place in Ancient Egypt, you'll take on the role of Bayek, an Assassin who will go on to form the early foundations of the Assassin brotherhood. In a more expansive and reactive world, Origins is seeking to bring the series out of its comfort zone, and into a broader space that will push players to learn the mysteries of Egypt, while getting in a few sneaky kills along the way.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- October 27

Bringing its alternate-history mythos to the USA, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus features Nazis palling around with the KKK in Middle America--which may feel a bit too real in our present times. Series lead B.J. Blazkowicz will reform North America's resistance and take the fight to the Nazi regime, all while dual wielding rapid-fire shotguns and riding on top of fire-breathing robot dogs. Catharsis is the name of the game in Wolfenstein II, and along with a Switch release coming soon, there will be plenty of opportunities to unleash against the Nazi horde.

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) -- October 27

With the breakout success of the Switch, the developers at Nintendo are prepping the release of the crown jewel of their company with Super Mario Odyssey. As Mario embarks on a globe-trotting ride around various kingdoms, cities, and worlds seemingly made of candy, the nimble plumber will use his new hat-possession ability to take control of the many characters and objects scattered around these unique locations. There's much to see in Super Mario Odyssey, and with a focus on offering a large swath of spaces to explore, it's looking as if it'll be a really fun ride.

October Release Schedule

GamePlatformRelease Date
Forza Motorsport 7Xbox One, PCOctober 3
Battle Chasers: Night WarPS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 3
Stardew ValleySwitchOctober 5
A Hat In TimePS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 5
Dragon's Dogma: Dark ArisenPS4, Xbox OneOctober 5
Mario & Luigi: SuperStar Saga + Bowser's Minions 3DSOctober 6
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarPS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 10
The Evil Within 2PS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 13
Gran Turismo SportPS4October 17
Rogue Trooper ReduxPS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 17
South Park: The Fractured But WholePS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 17
WWE 2K18PS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 17
Age Of Empires: Definitive EditionPCOctober 19
Fire Emblem WarriorsSwitchOctober 20
Destiny 2PCOctober 24
Just Dance 2018PS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 24
Assassin's Creed OriginsPS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 27
Super Mario OdysseySwitchOctober 27
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusPS4, Xbox One, PCOctober 27
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike BackPS4, PCOctober 31
