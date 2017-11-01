Game Release Dates In November 2017

We're finally approaching the end of 2017, but we've still got plenty of games on the way in November. Though many of the bigger games of 2017 are available now, games like Star Wars: Battlefront II, Call Of Duty: WWII, Pokemon: Ultra Sun And Ultra Moon, and Need For Speed: Payback make this month's release schedule something to keep an eye on. Aside from the heavy-hitters, there's also a number of enhanced ports and re-releases of games coming to new platforms, such as Skyrim, L.A. Noire, and Doom making their debuts on the Switch.

Here's a quick run-through of what you can expect in the month of November, along with its most notable releases. For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Call Of Duty: WWII (PS4, Xbox One, PC) -- November 3

As Call Of Duty's big return to World War II, Sledgehammer Games' new entry in the long-running FPS series is looking to make the old war feel like something new. Trading out exo-suits, cyborgs, and other high-tech weaponry, WWII brings COD back to basics with a deeper focus on storytelling from a variety of different perspectives, and classic infantry based combat that the series was founded on. Will this game be the next big step forward for the series? Check out our full review coming this week.

Need For Speed: Payback (PC, PS4, Xbox One) -- November 10

The Need For Speed series has been continually experimenting with different perspectives to give context to its high-octane street racing antics. In Payback, the series is going for more of a heist feel emulating the recent Fast and Furious films--showing off the high-stakes and fast-speed action with a capable crew that can make things happen. Of course, there will be many criminals looking to stop you from taking what's theres--granted the long arm of the law doesn't nab you first.

Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (Nintendo 3DS) -- November 17

Just a year after the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon, Nintendo is ready for another round of exploring vibrant landscapes and capturing pocket monsters with Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Essentially the enhanced versions of last year's games, the Ultra editions introduce new Pokemon types, new trainers to play as, and new abilities to use to explore and battle other trainers. Last year's Sun and Moon introduced a number of interesting features to the series, which were well received by fans--and it's looking like Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will keep that going in same charm and style that Pokemon is known for.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (PC, PS4, Xbox One) -- November 17

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming next month, EA is ready to release its next big game set in a galaxy far, far away with Battlefront II. Taking what the developers learned from the community from the last game, Battlefront II will now feature a more in-depth multiplayer mode--covering all three eras of the Star Wars Saga--and a new single-player campaign that will bridge the gap between the original and sequel trilogies, focusing on the exploits of an elite Imperial squad looking to exact revenge after the events of Return Of The Jedi.

November Release Schedule