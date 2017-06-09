Game Release Dates In June 2017

Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in June.

Last updated by on

With June comes E3 and tons of new game announcements, but those games won't be coming out for a while. Thankfully, there's still plenty to play in the coming weeks, from Tekken 7 to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Below, you can see the biggest June releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Tekken 7 -- June 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Tekken 7 is the latest installment in the popular fighting game series. The game sees the Mishima Clan's 20-year blood feud come to its climactic conclusion (complete with military-grade weaponry and big explosions).

Further Reading:

Arms -- June 16 (Switch)

Arms is a quirky fighting game from Nintendo. Equip your own combination of extendable arms and start punching--you'll need fast hands or some serious button combo skills to reach the top.

Further Reading:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- June 30 (PS4)

Crash Bandicoot is back with the N. Sane Trilogy, remastered and ready for PS4. They're the same classic games you remember with upgraded graphics and a few small tweaks.

Further Reading:

June Release Schedule

GamePlatformRelease Date
Tekken 7PS4, Xbox OneJune 2
Drifting LandsPCJune 5
Dirt 4PS4, Xbox One, PCJune 6
The Elder Scrolls Online: MorrowindPS4, Xbox One, PCJune 6
Guardians of the Galaxy: Episode 2 - Under PressurePS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, AndroidJune 6
The Town of LightPS4, Xbox OneJune 6
Wipeout Omega CollectionPS4June 6
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's TrapPCJune 8
ArmsSwitchJune 16
Dead by DaylightPS4, Xbox OneJune 20
Final Fantasy XIV: StormbloodPS4, PCJune 20
Nex MachinaPS4, PCJune 20
Get EvenPS4, Xbox One, PCJune 23
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair GirlsPS4June 27
Elite: DangerousPS4June 27
The Golf Club 2PS4, Xbox One, PCJune 27
Valkyria RevolutionPS4, Xbox One, PS VitaJune 27
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyPS4June 30

Filed under:
PlayStation 4
PlayStation Vita
PC
Switch
Xbox One
E3 2017
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)