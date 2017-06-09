Game Release Dates In June 2017

With June comes E3 and tons of new game announcements, but those games won't be coming out for a while. Thankfully, there's still plenty to play in the coming weeks, from Tekken 7 to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Below, you can see the biggest June releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Tekken 7 -- June 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Tekken 7 is the latest installment in the popular fighting game series. The game sees the Mishima Clan's 20-year blood feud come to its climactic conclusion (complete with military-grade weaponry and big explosions).

Further Reading:

Arms -- June 16 (Switch)

Arms is a quirky fighting game from Nintendo. Equip your own combination of extendable arms and start punching--you'll need fast hands or some serious button combo skills to reach the top.

Further Reading:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- June 30 (PS4)

Crash Bandicoot is back with the N. Sane Trilogy, remastered and ready for PS4. They're the same classic games you remember with upgraded graphics and a few small tweaks.

Further Reading:

June Release Schedule