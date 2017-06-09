Game Release Dates In June 2017
Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in June.
With June comes E3 and tons of new game announcements, but those games won't be coming out for a while. Thankfully, there's still plenty to play in the coming weeks, from Tekken 7 to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Below, you can see the biggest June releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.
For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.
Tekken 7 -- June 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
Tekken 7 is the latest installment in the popular fighting game series. The game sees the Mishima Clan's 20-year blood feud come to its climactic conclusion (complete with military-grade weaponry and big explosions).
Arms -- June 16 (Switch)
Arms is a quirky fighting game from Nintendo. Equip your own combination of extendable arms and start punching--you'll need fast hands or some serious button combo skills to reach the top.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- June 30 (PS4)
Crash Bandicoot is back with the N. Sane Trilogy, remastered and ready for PS4. They're the same classic games you remember with upgraded graphics and a few small tweaks.
June Release Schedule
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Tekken 7
|PS4, Xbox One
|June 2
|Drifting Lands
|PC
|June 5
|Dirt 4
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|June 6
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|June 6
|Guardians of the Galaxy: Episode 2 - Under Pressure
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android
|June 6
|The Town of Light
|PS4, Xbox One
|June 6
|Wipeout Omega Collection
|PS4
|June 6
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
|PC
|June 8
|Arms
|Switch
|June 16
|Dead by Daylight
|PS4, Xbox One
|June 20
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|PS4, PC
|June 20
|Nex Machina
|PS4, PC
|June 20
|Get Even
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|June 23
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
|PS4
|June 27
|Elite: Dangerous
|PS4
|June 27
|The Golf Club 2
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|June 27
|Valkyria Revolution
|PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita
|June 27
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|PS4
|June 30
