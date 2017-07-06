Game Release Dates In July 2017

Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in July.

With July comes another month of new games to play. While it's a bit slower than past months, there's still a great selection of new releases, like Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Splatoon 2, and more. Below, you can see the biggest July releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- July 11 (PS4)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the high-definition remaster of the critically acclaimed twelfth entry in the Final Fantasy series. Instead of being a remaster of original that launched in the US in 2006, the game is a remaster of the expanded International Zodiac Job System edition, which was only released in Japan.

Splatoon 2 -- July 21 (Switch)

Splatoon 2 is the Switch-exclusive sequel to the hit Wii U third-person shooter. It features a new campaign, weapons, maps, and modes. Unlike its predecessor, the game includes local multiplayer, LAN play support, and voice chat.

July Release Schedule

GamePlatformRelease Date
That's You!PS4July 4
Kirby's Blowout Blast3DSJuly 6
Metal Slug 2 SwitchJuly 6
Accel World VS. Sword Art OnlinePS4, PS VitaJuly 7
Fable FortuneXbox One, PCJuly 11
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac AgePS4July 11
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 Episode 1: Hero in ResidencePS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, iOS, AndroidJuly 11
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher ChroniclesPS4July 18
Moon HuntersXbox OneJuly 19
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox OneJuly 20
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' ConspiracyiOS, AndroidJuly 20
Lone Echo Oculus RiftJuly 20
Splatoon 2SwitchJuly 21
Aven ColonyPS4, Xbox One, PCJuly 25
Fate/Extella: The Umbral StarSwitchJuly 25
Fortnite (Paid Early Access)PS4, Xbox One, PCJuly 25
PyrePS4, PCJuly 25
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair GirlsPCJuly 27
Hey Pikmin3DSJuly 28
Miitopia3DSJuly 28
