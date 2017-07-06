Game Release Dates In July 2017

With July comes another month of new games to play. While it's a bit slower than past months, there's still a great selection of new releases, like Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Splatoon 2, and more. Below, you can see the biggest July releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- July 11 (PS4)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the high-definition remaster of the critically acclaimed twelfth entry in the Final Fantasy series. Instead of being a remaster of original that launched in the US in 2006, the game is a remaster of the expanded International Zodiac Job System edition, which was only released in Japan.

Splatoon 2 -- July 21 (Switch)

Splatoon 2 is the Switch-exclusive sequel to the hit Wii U third-person shooter. It features a new campaign, weapons, maps, and modes. Unlike its predecessor, the game includes local multiplayer, LAN play support, and voice chat.

July Release Schedule