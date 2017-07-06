Game Release Dates In July 2017
Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in July.
With July comes another month of new games to play. While it's a bit slower than past months, there's still a great selection of new releases, like Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Splatoon 2, and more. Below, you can see the biggest July releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month. You can also see some recent major releases in the video above.
For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- July 11 (PS4)
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the high-definition remaster of the critically acclaimed twelfth entry in the Final Fantasy series. Instead of being a remaster of original that launched in the US in 2006, the game is a remaster of the expanded International Zodiac Job System edition, which was only released in Japan.
Further Reading:
- Zodiac Age Is Why You Should Try Final Fantasy 12
- Final Fantasy 12 Devs Explain Why It's Re-emerging After 11 Years
Splatoon 2 -- July 21 (Switch)
Splatoon 2 is the Switch-exclusive sequel to the hit Wii U third-person shooter. It features a new campaign, weapons, maps, and modes. Unlike its predecessor, the game includes local multiplayer, LAN play support, and voice chat.
Further Reading:
- Splatoon 2's Salmon Run Co-Op Mode Offers A Difficult But Fun Challenge
- Splatoon 2's Maps Still Rotate, But More Frequently
July Release Schedule
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|That's You!
|PS4
|July 4
|Kirby's Blowout Blast
|3DS
|July 6
|Metal Slug 2
|Switch
|July 6
|Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
|PS4, PS Vita
|July 7
|Fable Fortune
|Xbox One, PC
|July 11
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
|PS4
|July 11
|Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 Episode 1: Hero in Residence
|PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, iOS, Android
|July 11
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|PS4
|July 18
|Moon Hunters
|Xbox One
|July 19
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One
|July 20
|Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy
|iOS, Android
|July 20
|Lone Echo
|Oculus Rift
|July 20
|Splatoon 2
|Switch
|July 21
|Aven Colony
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|July 25
|Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
|Switch
|July 25
|Fortnite (Paid Early Access)
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|July 25
|Pyre
|PS4, PC
|July 25
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
|PC
|July 27
|Hey Pikmin
|3DS
|July 28
|Miitopia
|3DS
|July 28
