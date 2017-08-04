Game Release Dates In August 2017
Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in August.
With August comes another month of new games to play. There's a great selection of new releases, like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Yakuza Kiwami, Madden NFL 18, and more. It's only the beginning of what's to come in the next few months leading up to the end of the year. Below, you can see the biggest August releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month.
For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- August 22 (PS4)
Uncharted 4 wrapped up Nathan Drake's story, but the franchise continues with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Set in India, the game focuses on established series characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross embarking on a journey to discover the Tusk of Ganesha.
Further Reading:
- How Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Moves On From Nathan Drake
- Why Naughty Dog Chose Chloe For Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Madden NFL 18 -- August 25 (PS4, Xbox One)
Aside from what you've come to expect from the Madden series, its latest entry features a story mode called Longshot, which stars House of Cards and Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali and follows a football player with the goal of making it to the NFL.
Further Reading:
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle -- August 29 (Switch)
The upcoming turn-based strategy cross-over game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was first revealed at Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference. It shares similarities to the XCOM series while retaining the colorful, lighthearted nature of both the Mario and Rabbids franchises.
Further Reading:
- Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Was Brutal And I Loved It
- 5 Things You Should Know About Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
August Release Schedule
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|The Long Dark
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 1
|Patapon Remastered
|PS4
|August 1
|Tacoma
|Xbox One, PC
|August 2
|Blackhole
|PS4
|August 8
|Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
|PS4, PC
|August 8
|LawBreakers
|PC
|August 8
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 8
|Night Trap 25th Anniversary
|PS4
|August 11
|Sudden Strike 4
|PC
|August 11
|Agents of Mayhem
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 15
|Cities: Skylines
|PS4
|August 15
|Matterfall
|PS4
|August 15
|Nidhogg 2
|PS4, PC
|August 15
|Observer
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 15
|Sonic Mania
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|August 15
|Sudden Strike 4
|PS4
|August 15
|The Escapists 2
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 22
|ChromaGun
|PS4
|August 22
|Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series -- Episode 3
|PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS
|August 22
|Mages of Mystralia
|PS4
|August 22
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|PS4
|August 22
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
|PS4, PC
|August 22
|F1 2017
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 25
|Madden NFL 18
|PS4, Xbox One
|August 25
|Absolver
|PS4, PC
|August 29
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 29
|Culdcept Revolt
|3DS
|August 29
|Everybody's Golf
|PS4
|August 29
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One, PC
|August 29
|Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
|Switch
|August 29
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|PS4, Xbox One
|August 29
|Redout
|PS4, Xbox One
|August 29
|Warriors All-Stars
|PS4, PC
|August 29
|Windjammers
|PS4, PS Vita
|August 29
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|PC
|August 29
|Yakuza Kiwami
|PS4
|August 29
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|August 31
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS4, Xbox One
|August 31
Join the conversation