Game Release Dates In August 2017

With August comes another month of new games to play. There's a great selection of new releases, like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Yakuza Kiwami, Madden NFL 18, and more. It's only the beginning of what's to come in the next few months leading up to the end of the year. Below, you can see the biggest August releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- August 22 (PS4)

Uncharted 4 wrapped up Nathan Drake's story, but the franchise continues with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Set in India, the game focuses on established series characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross embarking on a journey to discover the Tusk of Ganesha.

Further Reading:

Madden NFL 18 -- August 25 (PS4, Xbox One)

Aside from what you've come to expect from the Madden series, its latest entry features a story mode called Longshot, which stars House of Cards and Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali and follows a football player with the goal of making it to the NFL.

Further Reading:

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle -- August 29 (Switch)

The upcoming turn-based strategy cross-over game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was first revealed at Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference. It shares similarities to the XCOM series while retaining the colorful, lighthearted nature of both the Mario and Rabbids franchises.

Further Reading:

August Release Schedule