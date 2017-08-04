Game Release Dates In August 2017

Below is a list of the biggest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Vita games launching in August.

With August comes another month of new games to play. There's a great selection of new releases, like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Yakuza Kiwami, Madden NFL 18, and more. It's only the beginning of what's to come in the next few months leading up to the end of the year. Below, you can see the biggest August releases as well as a list of some of the most notable games coming out this month.

For a full list of all the big games coming out during the rest of this year, check out our comprehensive 2017 game release date list.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- August 22 (PS4)

Uncharted 4 wrapped up Nathan Drake's story, but the franchise continues with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Set in India, the game focuses on established series characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross embarking on a journey to discover the Tusk of Ganesha.

Madden NFL 18 -- August 25 (PS4, Xbox One)

Aside from what you've come to expect from the Madden series, its latest entry features a story mode called Longshot, which stars House of Cards and Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali and follows a football player with the goal of making it to the NFL.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle -- August 29 (Switch)

The upcoming turn-based strategy cross-over game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was first revealed at Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference. It shares similarities to the XCOM series while retaining the colorful, lighthearted nature of both the Mario and Rabbids franchises.

August Release Schedule

GamePlatformRelease Date
The Long DarkPS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 1
Patapon RemasteredPS4August 1
TacomaXbox One, PCAugust 2
BlackholePS4August 8
Hellblade: Senua's SacrificePS4, PCAugust 8
LawBreakersPCAugust 8
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2PS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 8
Night Trap 25th Anniversary PS4August 11
Sudden Strike 4PCAugust 11
Agents of MayhemPS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 15
Cities: SkylinesPS4August 15
MatterfallPS4August 15
Nidhogg 2PS4, PCAugust 15
ObserverPS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 15
Sonic ManiaPS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCAugust 15
Sudden Strike 4PS4August 15
The Escapists 2PS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 22
ChromaGunPS4August 22
Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series -- Episode 3PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOSAugust 22
Mages of MystraliaPS4August 22
Uncharted: The Lost LegacyPS4August 22
White Day: A Labyrinth Named SchoolPS4, PCAugust 22
F1 2017PS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 25
Madden NFL 18PS4, Xbox OneAugust 25
AbsolverPS4, PCAugust 29
Ark: Survival Evolved PS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 29
Culdcept Revolt3DSAugust 29
Everybody's GolfPS4August 29
Hello NeighborXbox One, PCAugust 29
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom BattleSwitchAugust 29
Pillars of Eternity: Complete EditionPS4, Xbox OneAugust 29
RedoutPS4, Xbox OneAugust 29
Warriors All-StarsPS4, PCAugust 29
WindjammersPS4, PS VitaAugust 29
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenPCAugust 29
Yakuza KiwamiPS4August 29
Life is Strange: Before the StormPS4, Xbox One, PCAugust 31
Resident Evil RevelationsPS4, Xbox OneAugust 31
