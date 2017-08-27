Game Of Thrones: The True Heir To The Iron Throne Revealed

Since the beginning of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow has been known as the bastard son of Ned Stark. While there have been plenty of theories as to who Jon's true parents are, including a couple hints last season, there's been no concrete evidence about where Jon came from, until the Season 7 finale.

Warning: Spoilers are coming.

It was revealed through information between Bran Stark--who can see into the past--and Samwell Tarly--who learned a few things about marriage annulments while at the Citadel--that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Also, his name isn't even Jon; it's Aegon, a popular name in the Targaryen lineage.

Ned changed his name to Jon and claimed him as his own son because Robert Baratheon--the King of Westeros at the time--would kill him, as Aegon would be the true heir to the Iron Throne. This was probably the best kept secret in Westeros. The only person who knew about this--Ned Stark--has been dead since Season 1.

That being said, if Rhaegar is Aegon's father, that makes Daenerys his aunt, which makes the sex scene between the two during the season finale a whole lot weirder, and somehow, still very Targaryen. However, if you're a Game of Thrones fan, incest isn't a new thing, especially within the Lannister family.

The "Jon is a Targaryen" theory has been popular with fans for quite some time, and it's gotten much more attention the past year, after Bran's flashbacks in Season 6 and Jon adorably petting Daenerys' dragon this season. Even crazier is that this hasn't been revealed in the books yet, so both fans of the novels and television series got the reveal at the same time.

Once fans got past the moment they realized Aegon is engaging in coitus with his aunt, many are probably wondering, "What does this mean for the Iron Throne?" Once Aegon finds out this information for himself, he'll have a decision to make. He could stay loyal to Daenerys or take his rightful place on the Iron Throne. Or he could rule Westeros together with Daenerys. However, before any of those decisions can be made, there's an army of the undead to take care of, as well as a long break before Season 8, which will be the final one of the series.

The Season 7 finale was jam-packed with things for fans to think about during the off-season, including the death of a character as well as the plethora of other major events that happened, which made up for a few missteps on recent episodes. If you want some GoT collectibles in your life, check out our giveaway featuring a few familiar dragons from the show.