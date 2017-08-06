Game Of Thrones: The Biggest Moments From Season 7, Episode 4 [SPOILERS]

Last week on Game of Thrones, Olenna Tyrell rocked Jaime's world during the closing moments of the episode, which we discuss in further detail here. This week, the closing moments stole the spotlight for the entire episode. "The Spoils of War" ended with a scene that hit the entire emotional spectrum, so let's break down what happened.

Warning: Spoilers are coming.

While this week's episode was the shortest of the season, thus far, it ended on a spectacular note featuring a battle that's nearly as memorable as "The Battle of the Bastards" from Season 6. The moment we've all been waiting for finally happened: Daenerys Targaryen rode a dragon into battle and had it take down an army.

More specifically, Daenerys left Dragonstone with the Dothraki to destroy the Lannister army. In addition, Jaime Lannister, Bronn, and Dickon Tarly were in attendance to witness the Queen's army decimated. The Dothraki riders charged into battle, and while Jaime's men readied themselves, Daenerys swoops above them atop of Drogon, breathing fire on the Lannister military. In addition, the beast blows up supplies and spoils, completely annihilating everything in its path.

However, we learn the true queen's dragons aren't impervious to all attacks. Bronn uses a giant, mounted crossbow to hit Drogon once before the weapon is set aflame. The gigantic bolt doesn't kill it though. It lands, and the Mother of Dragons gets off to try and help her child. From afar, Jaime Lannister sees this and thinks this is his opportunity to end Daenerys. He charges into battle, but before he can make it to her, Drogon spots her, turns and breathes fire at him. Luckily, before Jaime is burned alive, Bronn tackles him off the horse and into the water. The closing shots are of Jaime, wearing his more-than-likely heavy armor, floating to the bottom of the lake.

While the episode was incredibly short, it delivered one of the best battles in the television series. This shortened-season is very quickly delivering on multiple moments fans have been dying to see, like dragons laying waste to an army. All hope is not lost for the Lannisters, however. The crossbow proved to be effective against the dragons, when arrows just bounce off of it. The only problem is that we don't know if that information will get relayed to Cersei, since it is possible everyone but Jaime and Bronn were killed in battle. Which leads us to the final question for this week's episode, "Who is going to save Jaime?" The chances of him dying after this battle are slim-to-none. He's a survivor.

Here are some other big moments from "The Spoils of War:"