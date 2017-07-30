Game Of Thrones: The Biggest Moments From Season 7, Episode 3 [SPOILERS]
That girl is poison.
After the events of last week's episode of Game of Thrones, it's hard to think about anything other than the future of House Greyjoy. While Euron stole the spotlight the week prior, the episode titled "The Queen's Justice" had the viewer's attention focused elsewhere. Here is this week's biggest moments.
Warning: Spoilers are coming.
"The Queen's Justice" proved to be a fitting name for the episode, as the most important moments revolved around Cersei Lannister getting revenge on those who have wronged her in the past. It proves once again that there's a threatening meaning behind the commonly used phrase, "A Lannister always pays his debts."
Last week, Euron Greyjoy ambushed his dissenters at sea, taking Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand, and Ellaria's daughter, Tyene. This week, Euron brings his captured prize before Cersei, who has some interesting plans for the Sands. She locks them in a dungeon and explains to both the gagged prisoners that she will kill Tyene in the same way Ellaria killed Myrcella Baratheon, by way of a slow-acting poison. Ellaria will stay in this dungeon and have to watch her daughter die right in front of her. While there is an antidote, the chances of Tyene making it out alive seem incredibly slim.
That wasn't the only moment that Cersei got justice on those who have killed her brood. Jaime and the Lannister army take Highgarden, home of the Tyrells. There, Jaime meets with Lady Olenna and discusses the plans Cersei had for her, which include being dragged through the streets of King's Landing. However, Jaime tells her that she can die painlessly by drinking some poison, which he puts into her wine. After Olenna drinks it, she informs Jaime that it was her who poisoned and murdered King Joffrey Baratheon, and Jaime should pass that information along to Cersei. Up until this point, Cersei believed Tyrion had killed her son. Once again, the audience doesn't see Olenna's death, but she got the last laugh.
This season is all about the race to take the Iron Throne, and Cersei's attempt to defend it, and while the audience is led to believe it's going to be an all-out-war, Cersei proved numerous times during the episode that she's a bit more cunning than people give her credit for. This is more of a game of chess than a battle. She removed the majority of her troops from Casterly Rock in order to take Highgarden and get rid of an enemy on the battlefield. She's two steps ahead of everyone else and thinking a bit more strategically for the war.
Here are some other big moments from "The Queen's Justice:"
- Melisandre leaves Dragonstone in order to head to Volantis.
- Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have their first meeting at Dragonstone. While the conversation between them is stand-offish and tense, eventually, Daenerys agrees to let Jon mine the Dragonglass beneath the castle, in order to make an ally, even though she doesn't believe in the White Walker stories Jon is telling her.
- Theon gets pulled out of the water by another Greyjoy ship. Luckily, it wasn't one of Euron's men.
- Euron continues to hurl hilarious insults at Jaime Lannister. The man is sinister, but his dialogue is incredibly entertaining.
- Sansa Stark has taken charge of Winterfell and prepares for winter. Bran returns to the city, and he explains to Sansa he cannot be the Lord of Winterfell because he's the three-eyed raven, which is a confusing concept to his sister.
- Jorah Mormont is cured of greyscale and will head off to reunite with Daenerys. His life was saved because of the surgery performed by Samwell Tarly. The Archmaester is proud of Samwell's work but will not reward him because Samwell disobeyed a direct order.
- As briefly mentioned earlier, the Unsullied took Casterly Rock with ease, thanks to Tyrion's knowledge of the sewer system--as well as some secret passageways. However, Euron's fleet showed up and destroyed the Unsullied's ships.
