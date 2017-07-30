Game Of Thrones: The Biggest Moments From Season 7, Episode 3 [SPOILERS]

After the events of last week's episode of Game of Thrones, it's hard to think about anything other than the future of House Greyjoy. While Euron stole the spotlight the week prior, the episode titled "The Queen's Justice" had the viewer's attention focused elsewhere. Here is this week's biggest moments.

Warning: Spoilers are coming.

"The Queen's Justice" proved to be a fitting name for the episode, as the most important moments revolved around Cersei Lannister getting revenge on those who have wronged her in the past. It proves once again that there's a threatening meaning behind the commonly used phrase, "A Lannister always pays his debts."

Last week, Euron Greyjoy ambushed his dissenters at sea, taking Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand, and Ellaria's daughter, Tyene. This week, Euron brings his captured prize before Cersei, who has some interesting plans for the Sands. She locks them in a dungeon and explains to both the gagged prisoners that she will kill Tyene in the same way Ellaria killed Myrcella Baratheon, by way of a slow-acting poison. Ellaria will stay in this dungeon and have to watch her daughter die right in front of her. While there is an antidote, the chances of Tyene making it out alive seem incredibly slim.

That wasn't the only moment that Cersei got justice on those who have killed her brood. Jaime and the Lannister army take Highgarden, home of the Tyrells. There, Jaime meets with Lady Olenna and discusses the plans Cersei had for her, which include being dragged through the streets of King's Landing. However, Jaime tells her that she can die painlessly by drinking some poison, which he puts into her wine. After Olenna drinks it, she informs Jaime that it was her who poisoned and murdered King Joffrey Baratheon, and Jaime should pass that information along to Cersei. Up until this point, Cersei believed Tyrion had killed her son. Once again, the audience doesn't see Olenna's death, but she got the last laugh.

This season is all about the race to take the Iron Throne, and Cersei's attempt to defend it, and while the audience is led to believe it's going to be an all-out-war, Cersei proved numerous times during the episode that she's a bit more cunning than people give her credit for. This is more of a game of chess than a battle. She removed the majority of her troops from Casterly Rock in order to take Highgarden and get rid of an enemy on the battlefield. She's two steps ahead of everyone else and thinking a bit more strategically for the war.

Here are some other big moments from "The Queen's Justice:"