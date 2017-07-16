Game Of Thrones: The Biggest Moments From Season 7, Episode 1 [SPOILERS]
The North remembers...
Game of Thrones is back for Season 7 and started off with a bang this week. The season opener--titled "Dragonstone"--offered a lot of insight into where this year's stories and characters will be headed. We'll be taking a look at one big moment from this week's episode.
Warning: Spoilers are coming.
Right off the bat, the audience was treated to a jaw-dropping moment, involving House Frey. Walder Frey sat in front of his men, enjoying a large banquet in celebration of all their accomplishments. His men were handed wine for a toast, the finest wine. However, Walder does not drink the wine, while his men guzzle it down. Walder recounts the Red Wedding and makes mention that they did not kill all of the Starks, and that was their mistake. "Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe," he states.
All of the soldiers drop dead, from poison, and Walder removes his face to reveal it was Arya Stark all along. She turns to the young girl next to her and says, "When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey." Don't mess with Arya Stark, or you will die.
Later on, while traveling, Arya rides by some Lannister soldiers--one of which is musician Ed Sheeran-- and they offer her some food and wine. She eventually divulges to the men that she plans on killing the queen, which results in an uproar of laughter. If only these men only knew how serious she was.
Arya's arc within the season premiere sets a tremendous tone. Game of Thrones has a ton of key players, working in the open, assembling armies to prepare for battle. However, there is one rogue character that seems to have just as great of a chance of completing their goals, and that's Arya. She's under the radar and become a living weapon, with the capability of hiding in plain site, and most of the time, she doesn't even need a false face for it. We can only expect to see more blood on her hands as the season progresses forward.
Here are some other big moments from "Dragonstone:"
- Daenerys Targaryen returned to her ancestral home of Dragonstone, during the closing moments of the episode.
- Samwell Tarly gained access to the restricted section of the library of the Citadell in Oldtown. In one of the books he read, he saw that under Dragonstone is Dragon Glass, which Jon Snow and the North need to fight off the White Walkers.
- Sandor Clegane has become an uneasy ally and traveling companion of Beric Dondarrion and his men. Clegane gained knowledge of the future through the fire and saw White Walkers and the dead at the Wall.
- There is tension between Jon Snow and Sansa Stark. She wants him to be a smart leader, and while she thinks highly of him as a ruler, she doesn't want him to make a mistake which will lead to his death, like the rest of the Stark household.
- Euron Greyjoy met with Cersei and Jaime Lannister at King's Landing, in order to make an alliance. Euron taunted Jaime time and time again, and it was awesome.
- While working at the Citadel, Samwell was grabbed by a sick man through a portal in his door. The man asked about Daenerys. This was obviously Jorah, and his greyscale has progressed, from what we could see on his arm.
- Bran Stark and Meera Reed make it to the Wall and are greeted by the Night's Watch.
Join the conversation