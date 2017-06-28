Game Of Thrones Season 8 Release Date Not Decided Yet

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres in July. It's the acclaimed show's penultimate season, with Season 8 bringing the show to its conclusion, but when will that season air? It hasn't been decided yet, apparently, but it could be 2018 or 2019, it looks like.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David Benioff said about the Season 8 premiere date, "We honestly don't know yet." He added: "There's been a lot of back and forth about air dates. That's a long way off from being settled."

Also in the interview, Benioff said the Season 8 scripts are "nearly completed," before backing off and saying, "I shouldn't say "nearly." The other showrunner, D.B. Weiss jumped in to say, "I wouldn't go that far. It's exciting, but there's always pressure. You don't ever want to drop the ball."

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16; there will be seven episodes. As for Season 8, while the release date hasn't been announced, we know it'll only contain six episodes.

Although Season 8 will bring the show to an end, HBO is currently working on multiple scripts for Game of Thrones prequels.

Regarding Season 7, Weiss and Benioff recently discussed how Game of Thrones may pick up the pace this season as the conflicts that have been brewing are coming to a head.