Game Of Thrones Season 7's First Three Episodes Get Descriptions And Titles

Photographs and trailers for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones have provided us with some sense of what to expect--wars, dragons, Daenerys in Westeros, Littlefinger looking suspicious, and so on. We now have an even better idea of what's to come from all three episodes of Season 7 airing in July.

HBO today issued a press release heralding the impending debut of Season 7. This includes descriptions and episode names for Episodes 1-3. As always, these are on the terse side, though they do give some sense of where characters are and allow us to speculate. That includes guessing who the "unexpected visitor" is that Daenerys encounters in Episode 2.

Here are all three episode breakdowns:

Episode #61: Dragonstone

Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.

Debut: Sunday, July 16 (9-10 PM ET/PT)

Written by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss

Directed by Jeremy Podeswa

Episode #62: Stormborn

Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.

Debut: Sunday, July 23 (9-10 PM)

Written by Bryan Cogman

Directed by Mark Mylod

Episode #63: The Queen's Justice

Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.

Debut: Sunday, July 30 (9-10 PM)

Written by David Benioff & DB Weiss

Directed by Mark Mylod

These three episodes represent a larger-than-usual chunk of this season, which will consist of only seven episodes total. The eighth and final season will be even shorter in terms of episode count at six, though they may run longer. There's no release date for Season 8 yet.

We know that urgency is a key point in this season and that we'll be getting some reunions and first-time meetings. The pace is also increased, with things supposedly going "much quicker" than in the past. For some idea of what else to expect, check out our recap of seven convincing fan theories about Season 7.