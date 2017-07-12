Game Of Thrones Season 7 Images Tease What's To Come

With the highly anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones now just days away from its July 16 premiere, HBO today released official shows from the first episode.

The images show off characters such as Brienne, Daenerys, Dolorous Edd, and Lyanna Mormont, among others, visiting various places in Westeros. You can see all the images here at Entertainment Weekly.

The first episode of Season 7, Dragonstone, airs this Sunday, July 16, on HBO. The official description reads: "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home."

You can see the titles and descriptions for Episodes 1-3 right here.

There will be seven episodes in Game of Thrones Season 7, which is fewer than normal. The eighth and final season will be even shorter in terms of episode count at six, though they may run longer. There's no release date for Season 8 yet.

We know that urgency is a key point in this season and that we'll be getting some reunions and first-time meetings. The pace is also increased, with things supposedly going "much quicker" than in the past. For some idea of what else to expect, check out our recap of seven convincing fan theories about Season 7.