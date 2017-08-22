Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale's Title And Length Revealed

HBO has announced the title of this Sunday's Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, while it also confirmed the episode's runtime--and it's a long one.

The Season 7 finale is titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," a name that may give fans a lot to think about. Hmmm. The length is 79 minutes and 43 seconds, which is the longest in the history of the acclaimed HBO fantasy show, according to Deadline. That's a full 10 minutes longer than the previous longest-ever episode, the Season 6 finale, which clocked in at 69 minutes, according to BusinessInsider.

The Dragon and the Wolf airs on Sunday, August 27, at 9 PM. You can watch the first teaser trailer right here.

For Season 8, which is Game of Thrones' last one (at least before the prequels), each episode could be as long as a movie.

Last week's episode, "Beyond the Wall," contained a number of standout moments and big scenes that will have a lasting impact on the overall story. GameSpot's Michael Rougeau argues that the show has now "truly stopped making sense."