Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale Trailer Teases How It Ends

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. The spoiler-filled video uses ominous-sounding music and shows a lot of familiar characters with serious looks on their faces as they prepare for an epic showdown.

The episode airs on Sunday, August 20, and it's the last one in Season 7.

Episode 6, "Beyond the Wall," aired tonight on HBO. A lot happened in the episode, and you can read more about it in GameSpot's breakdown feature: "Game Of Thrones Has Truly Stopped Making Sense." For even more, you can hear directly from Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff about the episode in this behind-the-scenes video.

Game of Thrones' seventh season wraps up next week, and after that, filming for Season 8 could begin in October. HBO has yet to announce when Season 8 will air.

There are as many as five Game of Thrones prequels in the works, though HBO says there are no guarantees that any of them will ever air.