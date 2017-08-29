Game Of Thrones Season 7 Deleted Scene Reveals More About Winterfell Storyline, Star Says

Game of Thrones Season 7 wrapped up earlier this week, and with it, one particular storyline came to an end with the death of a central character. There have been questions about the exact events that unfolded, and it appears a deleted scene is to blame for the gap in what we did--or did not, as the case may be--got to see.

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers follow.

Image credit: HBO

Bran ultimately played a role in Littlefinger's demise, apparently revealing to Sansa and Arya some or all of what the now-deceased character had been responsible for over the years. But this fact wasn't revealed until after the twist that Sansa had decided to finally deal with Littlefinger--and even then, we never specifically heard about the apparent off-screen conversation that took place between the Stark children. According to Bran actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, such a scene was filmed, only to end up on the cutting room floor.

"There was a scene that we ended up getting rid of, I'm not sure why, where Sansa came to Bran's chambers and said, 'I need your help,'" Hempstead-Wright said in an interview IGN. "The way I understand it, Bran didn't know what was going on."

Bran apparently didn't intervene until Sansa came to him. In Hempstead-Wright's mind--and that of some fan theories--this is because Bran's powers as the Three-Eyed Raven allowed him to know where things were ultimately headed. "I don't think he would have let that happen and he wouldn't have sat there while Arya got killed by Sansa, because Bran would have known that wasn't the way things had to go," he said. "He would have known, 'I need to be here to reveal what the truth is.'"

Although he was not certain, Hempstead-Wright believes the deleted scene would have been included in the season finale, Episode 7. He also was unsure what motivated the scene's removal.

It's possible that showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss hoped to maintain suspense until the twist was revealed--something that wouldn't have been possible if we saw Sansa chatting with Bran about Littlefinger's guilt beforehand. Of course, if you were paying close attention, you may have noticed that Arya already had the Valyrian steel dagger back in her possession, which serves as a clue that something was up.

It also could be that Benioff and Weiss decided to go in a different direction regarding how Sansa is set on this path. They may have hoped to to keep the exact motivation behind her decision ambiguous--or to at least leave open the possibility that Sansa realized the truth before speaking with Bran. Whatever the case, this should make for an interesting Blu-ray extra, provided it can make the cut for that.