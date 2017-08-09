Game Of Thrones S7 Ep 5 Images Released

Get a closer look at this Sunday's episode.

The first images from this Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones have come online, giving fans a glimpse at what's to come on the fifth episode airing on August 13.

[SPOILERS FOLLOW BELOW]

The images show Tyrion walking across a battlefield, Dany and Jon having what looks like a serious conversation, Sam and Gilly at a table together, and Varys and Tyrion have a deep chat about ... something. You can see them all in the gallery above.

This Sunday's episode is called "Eastwatch." It follows last week's, "The Spoils of War," which was the most-watched broadcast episode ever, despite leaking early. In addition to the images, you can see a teaser trailer for "Eastwatch" right here.

For lots more on "The Spoils of War" and this coming Sunday's Episode 5, check out GameSpot's stories below.

Game of Thrones
