Game Of Thrones S7 Ep 2 Images Released

HBO has released the first images from the next episode of Game of Thrones. The episode, titled "Stormborn," airs this Sunday, July 23, at 9 PM ET.

The images contain possible spoilers. You can see them all here on HBO's blog. The official synopsis for "Stormborn" has also been released and could also be spoiler-y. You can find it below the video below (more spoilers).

"Stormborn" Synopsis:

"Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

The Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere episode, "Dragonstone," picked up 16.1 million viewers, which is a 50 percent increase over the Season 6 premiere. Season 7 will run only seven episodes total, three fewer than past seasons.

You can check out recap of the biggest moments from Season 7, Episode 1 here, and get a brief preview of Episodes 2 and 3 here. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 PM ET.

In other news, HBO have announced the next show from the creators of Game of Thrones--and it sounds pretty cool.