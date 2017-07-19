Game Of Thrones S7 Ep 2 Images Released
The episode, "Stormborn," airs this Sunday.
HBO has released the first images from the next episode of Game of Thrones. The episode, titled "Stormborn," airs this Sunday, July 23, at 9 PM ET.
The images contain possible spoilers. You can see them all here on HBO's blog. The official synopsis for "Stormborn" has also been released and could also be spoiler-y. You can find it below the video below (more spoilers).
"Stormborn" Synopsis:
"Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."
The Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere episode, "Dragonstone," picked up 16.1 million viewers, which is a 50 percent increase over the Season 6 premiere. Season 7 will run only seven episodes total, three fewer than past seasons.
You can check out recap of the biggest moments from Season 7, Episode 1 here, and get a brief preview of Episodes 2 and 3 here. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 PM ET.
In other news, HBO have announced the next show from the creators of Game of Thrones--and it sounds pretty cool.
