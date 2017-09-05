Game Of Thrones: Mastodon Guitarist Talks About What It Was Like Filming His Cameo

The metal/rock band Mastodon have a long history with the HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones. Members of the group have appeared on it over the past few seasons, most recently in the Season 7 finale, and showrunner D.B. Weiss is a big fan of the group. Now guitarist/singer Brent Hinds has opened up a little on what it was like filming his scene as a member of the Wildlings clan for his first cameo, in 2015.

Hinds and Mastodon members Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher also appeared in the episode as Wildlings. Hinds told Revolver that getting to see how Game of Thrones is made did not ruin the magic for him, though he acknowledged it was "pretty exhausting" filming all day. And his character didn't even get killed, which would have made the shoot longer.

"It's neat being behind the scenes, and seeing how all the smoke and mirrors goes down," Hinds said. "But it didn't ruin it for me. I love the show too much. We were just honored to be a part of it, you know?"

"I didn't get to get killed, but Brann did," Hinds added. "And when you get killed, you have to get killed from 57 different angles, from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. It's pretty exhausting--to do one of the tiniest scenes in the whole entire bit took us a whole day."

Hinds went on to say that Mastodon's appearance on Game of Thrones "boosted our popularity a little bit." But at the same time, people have approached him to say they enjoy Game of Thrones but not Mastodon. You take the good with the not-so-good.

Mastodon's connection to Game of Thrones runs deeper than its members appearing on the show. The group also wrote an original song for the Game of Thrones mixtape, Catch the Throne Vol. 2.

In addition to the members of Mastodon, musicians Ed Sheeran and Sigur Ros have appeared on Game of Thrones. Coldplay drummer Will Champion and members of the band Bastille were also on the show.

Mastodon are currently on tour in support of their new album, Emperor Sand. That album only came out in June, but fans are getting new music soon, as the four-track EP Cold Dark Place comes out on September 22. You can stream the killer new track from it, "Toe to Toes," right now on Spotify and elsewhere.

As for Game of Thrones, the show's seventh season has come to an end, concluding with what might have been the most important episode ever. For lots more on the episode, "The Dragon and the Wolf," check out GameSpot's roundup of the 25 things you might have missed.

Season 8 will be the show's last, but it sounds like we might get a prequel series after.