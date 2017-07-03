Game Of Thrones Hodor Actor Stars In Silly New KFC Ad

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn is the star of a new commercial for fried chicken fast-food restaurant KFC, recreating one of his famous GoT scenes with a silly twist.

"The lunchtime rush. A hungry horde. Only one man can hold them back," reads the video's description (via Entertainment Weekly). The video is hyping KFC's new Ricebox meal for the company's UK stores, which comes with chicken and rice instead of fries. Nairn is bombarded with customers, all demanding "chicken with fries," which he repeats himself until it morphs into "chicken with rice." This is a callback to a very memorable and impactful GoT scene [so many spoilers] involving Nairn's character, Hodor.

The video was only just released recently, which is probably no accident, as the seventh season of GoT premieres later this month.

Season 7 debuts on Sunday, July 16, on HBO; there will be seven episodes. As for Season 8, while the release date hasn't been announced, we know it'll only contain six episodes.

Although Season 8 will bring the show to an end, HBO is currently working on multiple scripts for Game of Thrones prequels.

Regarding Season 7, showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently discussed how Game of Thrones may pick up the pace this season as the conflicts that have been brewing are coming to a head.