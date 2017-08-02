Game Of Thrones And Deadwood Star Ian McShane Joins Hellboy Movie Reboot

The upcoming Hellboy reboot has added Ian McShane to its cast. The Deadwood star will appear alongside David Harbour in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, which starts shooting next month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McShane will play Professor Broom, who is Hellboy's adoptive father in the graphic novels that the film is based on. The role was previously played by the late John Hurt in Guillermo Del Toro's two Hellboy movies. McShane is also known for playing Brother Ray in season six of Game of Thrones, as well as for his roles in American Godz and the John Wick movies.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will be directed by Neil Marshall, who is best known for his work on Game of Thrones, as well as movies such as Doomsday and The Descent. Stranger Things star Harbour will play Hellboy, and the character's creator Mike Mignola is also involved with the film.

Last month it was reported that Hunger Games producer Lionsgate was in "final negotiations" to pick up the movie.

In a recent interview with the Post Mortem podcast, Marshall explained that, unlike Del Toro's two Hellboy films, he would be making a more adult movie.

"We can make the movie we want to make," he said. "It's not like I'm going to force it to be R-rated, but if it happens to come out that way, just because of my own sensibilities, then fine. And nobody's going to stop us. So, that's the main [difference].

"And I'm sure, obviously, the success of things like Deadpool and Logan have not hurt that cause. But, also, when you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I'm going to embrace that."

Hellboy first appeared in 1993 and has featured in a wide variety of regular comic books, miniseries, one-shots, and crossovers since then, published by Dark Horse Comics.