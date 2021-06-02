Game Maker's Sketchbook, A Showcase For Video Game Art, Begins July 19

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS), iam8bit, and fortyseven communications have announced the Game Maker's Sketchbook, a new showcase celebrating art related to the craft of making games. The showcase will take place on July 19 during GDC, showing off a selection of art pieces from games.

"The recognition of video game art is dramatically underrepresented," said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS, in a press release. "We wanted to create an annual festival that looks across the industry and spotlights all the different aspects of art and visuals that transport us into game worlds, that trigger our imaginations, delight us with their ingenuity, and celebrate the artists themselves."

Submissions for the Game Maker's Sketchbook are open now through July 1 for the showcase's six categories. The categories are character art, environment art, impact, iconography, storyboard, and curiosities, with the last category being for any art that doesn't quite fit into the other five. Any art from a video game published on or after January 1, 2020, is eligible for the showcase. The winners will be decided by a jury of artists and representatives from games, film, and fine art.

Each category will have a shortlist of three artworks with one overall winner. Some of the art will be sold as prints or collectibles by iam8bit, with the proceeds supporting the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences. There will also be a special category called the Artists Sketchbook that will showcase all submitted art. The Game Maker's Sketchbook is aiming to be an annual showcase celebrating artists in the video game industry.