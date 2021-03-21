Game Devs Of Color Expo Returns This September

Following the success of the all-online Game Devs Of Color Expo last September, the event will be returning in its online-only format in 2021. GDoCExpo has announced that it will take place on September 23-27 this year, with submissions now open for both games and speakers.

GDoCExpo is now in its sixth year, with the Expo normally taking place at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York. Last year's online-only event saw over 1500 virtual attendees enjoy content that included developer talks, interviews, panels, and a number of featured video games and tabletop games.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GDoCExpo is back online for 2021! Our 6th annual event will feature talks from #gamedevs of all backgrounds. Grow your career, connect, and learn. Save the date for Sept. 23-26! Stay tuned for registration details. https://t.co/l3hbQmFQ9j pic.twitter.com/4lbDxmbC1H — Game Devs of Color Expo (@GDoCExpo) March 18, 2021

Last year's event also included a Steam tie-in called Gradient Convergence, which featured interviews with participating developers on the front page of Steam, as well as demos and discounts on related games.

"Creators of color make great games but are often pushed to the margins," GDoCExpo's mission statement reads. "We fight to create a better games industry that is intersectional and equitable by organizing revolutionary events, uniting our vibrant community, and building access to knowledge, funding, and opportunities."

For developers who would like to speak or have their games (either tabletop or digital) featured at Game Devs of Color Expo, submissions are now open for the 2021 event.