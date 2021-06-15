Game Builder Garage Is Available Now With A Free Demo

Game Builder Garage, Nintendo's game design tool and teacher, is now available on Nintendo Switch and has a free demo to try out the game. The demo contains the first interactive lessons from the game which should provide a basic lesson in game design.

Game Builder Garage takes one of the smaller features of Nintendo Labo--the cardboard DIY game--and turns it into a full toolset. Labo had the Toy-Con Garage, which allowed you to tinker with the minigames and create small ones of your own using Labo. Game Builder Garage takes that and expands it into an all-digital, cardboard-free experience, where you can create your own games and play other people's creations.

Game Builder Garage is available now for $30 USD. The Nintendo Direct presentation for E3 2021 happened earlier today, showcasing Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, Warioware: Get It Together, and more.