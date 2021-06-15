Game Builder Garage Is Available Now With A Free Demo
Game Builder Garage, Nintendo's game-building tool set, is now available and the first lesson can be played for free.
Game Builder Garage, Nintendo's game design tool and teacher, is now available on Nintendo Switch and has a free demo to try out the game. The demo contains the first interactive lessons from the game which should provide a basic lesson in game design.
#GameBuilderGarage is now available!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2021
Want to take a trial lesson with the Nodon? You can experience the whole first interactive lesson in the free Demo Version, available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! https://t.co/KlPOdJcZeT pic.twitter.com/Y5MmpYK0VA
Game Builder Garage takes one of the smaller features of Nintendo Labo--the cardboard DIY game--and turns it into a full toolset. Labo had the Toy-Con Garage, which allowed you to tinker with the minigames and create small ones of your own using Labo. Game Builder Garage takes that and expands it into an all-digital, cardboard-free experience, where you can create your own games and play other people's creations.
Game Builder Garage is available now for $30 USD. The Nintendo Direct presentation for E3 2021 happened earlier today, showcasing Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, Warioware: Get It Together, and more.
