Gambling Odds For Madden NFL 22 Cover Star Set Aaron Rodgers As The Favorite

Sports betting website Bookies.com has released odds on who will be the cover athlete for EA Sports' Madden NFL 22, and the current favorite would be the first-ever Jeopardy host to land on the annual franchise's cover.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers discount double-checks his way to the top of the pack with 11/2 odds. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a close second at 6/1, while Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald are tied for third at 15/2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears on the list twice, both by himself at 17/2 odds and in a joint cover with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at 12/1. If Brady or Mahomes were to appear, they would be the first player to ever grace Madden's cover twice. Mahomes donned the cover of Madden NFL 20, while Brady appeared a few years earlier for Madden NFL 17. The Madden series began featuring cover athletes with Madden 2001's Eddie George; prior to that, John Madden himself was featured.

The full list of odds as found in the official press release is below.

Bookies.com Madden 22 Cover Athlete Odds: