Gabe Newell Open To Working With Microsoft To Bring Game Pass To Steam

Valve boss Gabe Newell has commented on the possibility of bringing Microsoft's Game Pass service to Steam, saying there is a chance. Speaking to PC Gamer, Newell said Valve is unlikely to create a similar service of its own--"Steam Pass," for example--but working with Microsoft to add Game Pass to Steam might be something Valve would consider.

"I don't think it's something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time," Newell said. "But for their customers it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam."

Valve has a history of supporting subscription programs on Steam, with EA's own EA Play offering arriving on Steam back in 2020.

Game Pass is Microsoft's subscription-based offering that gets subscribers access to a growing catalog of games for one price. There is Game Pass for PC titles and Xbox Game Pass for console games. Subscribers can get access to both through Game Pass Ultimate.

And in other Valve/Steam news, the company just launched the Steam Deck--for more, check out GameSpot's Steam Deck review.